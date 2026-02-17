Susan Blanco is the next Colorado Supreme Court justice

Chief Judge Susan Blanco of Larimer and Jackson counties is the newest member of the Colorado Supreme Court, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday.

Blanco, 48, became a district judge in January 2017. She will join four other former trial judges, including two other former chief judges, on the seven-member Supreme Court.

Blanco is Polis’ second appointment to the court during his two terms in office, following his selection of Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter in 2020. Blanco will fill the unexpected vacancy caused by the departure of Justice Melissa Hart early in January.

She will serve until November 2028, when voters will decide whether to retain her for a 10-year term.

“I’ve always felt like she was passionate about people having access to the legal system, and making sure the widest swath of people feel welcomed and feel like they have access,” said Jennifer L. Rice, a family law attorney in Fort Collins. “She’s always been good at trying to get people to collaborate. Even though she’s the one running the meeting or has the most authority, she uses it in a sort of unassuming way.”

Blanco graduated from Colorado State University in 2000 and later earned a law degree from the University of Colorado. The daughter of Iranian immigrants, she worked as a prosecutor, a criminal defense attorney, and a legal representative for children in neglect cases.

Currently, she leads the Judicial Department’s access-to-justice and information technology committees. She is co-chair of the branch’s chief judges’ council.

Chief judges “kind of have a unique perspective because — I keep equating it to my parents’ restaurant. When you’re going into the courts, you can hopefully just enjoy everything working smoothly for you,” she told Colorado Politics earlier this month after becoming a finalist for the vacancy. “When you’re dining in a restaurant, you’re not worried about what’s going on in the back of the kitchen if everything’s going right. The chiefs are in that position of keeping everything running smoothly for you.”

Blanco helped launch her jurisdiction’s competency court and veterans treatment court, which assist and support certain criminal defendants in resolving their cases. Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said the competency court has resulted in better outcomes because people are receiving improved services, complying with their medications, and living a better quality of life.

“We have different roles in the judicial system. However, regardless of whether I have agreed or disagreed with her, I have found her extremely approachable,” Feyen told Colorado Politics. And, “if anything else, eminently fair and a great student of the law.”

Derek Samuelson, a criminal defense attorney in Fort Collins who has known Blanco for around 20 years, said she takes the rights of criminal defendants and victims seriously. He recalled voicing his concerns during a trial about the recent revision to the definition of “reasonable doubt.” Blanco was a member of the judges-only committee that introduced a new template jury instruction for reasonable doubt, which defense lawyers found to be constitutionally problematic.

“I would think some judges would let their pride get in the way of criticism of something they had just poured their heart and soul into,” said Samuelson. “Believe me, at the end of a trial when everybody is exhausted — you’ve been in trial for a week or more and you get the jury instructions — no one’s excited about trying to make a better mousetrap, perhaps. But she was not about to let her pride get in the way of her judicial decision-making and responsibilities.”

Instead, Samuelson said Blanco agreed to modify the new instruction to reflect his concerns. Coincidentally, Blanco will join the Supreme Court as it prepares to hear a challenge to that same instruction.

Although the Supreme Court is most visible when it holds oral arguments or issues opinions in cases, the job largely entails behind-the-scenes committee work and administration of the legal system. Blanco previously told Colorado Politics she enjoys working on the access-to-justice and IT committees, but that she would embrace whatever assignment she receives as a justice.

At the same time, she said she is interested in working on safeguards for generative artificial intelligence.

“I think we’re gonna have to do a lot more work on that front when it comes to harnessing rules on technology to make sure people are getting a fair trial, and everyone knows how to authenticate evidence so it’s more reliable,” she said.

Blanco also told Colorado Politics she was interested in getting involved with the judiciary’s legislative agenda. Last month, the chief justice brought Blanco to the annual legislative oversight hearing, where she spoke about competency courts. She said she previously talked to lawmakers about livestreaming court proceedings.

“I really did enjoy being able to talk with them and learn the different perspectives,” she said.

This breaking story will be updated.