Palantir moves HQ from Denver to Miami

Palantir Technologies Inc., a large artificial intelligence and software company with many government contracts, including federal immigration forces and the U.S. military, is moving its headquarters out of Denver.



“We have moved our headquarters to Miami, Florida,” the company posted on X on Tuesday.



The location on the company’s profile is now shown as Miami.



In a financial report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the company’s principal address was changed from 518 17 St. in Denver to 19505 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura, Fla., an office building next to a shopping mall in a north suburb of Miami.



No other details were immediately provided, and it’s not clear what will happen to the company’s staff or office in Denver.



Palantir did not respond to a request for comment by the time this story was published.



The company, founded in 2003, moved to Denver in 2020 from Palo Alto, Calif. Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp wrote a letter to investors in 2020 following its announcement about moving to Colorado, stating the company’s culture was diverging from Silicon Valley’s “values.”

“The engineering elite of Silicon Valley may know more than most about building software,” he wrote. “But they do not know more about how society should be organized or what justice requires.”

Karp praised Denver in 2022 at a company conference, the Denver Business Journal reported.

“Colorado is a very sane and pleasant place,” he said. “It’s very likable, very pragmatic, and (there are) a lot of industrious, smart people that also want to live in Colorado. It’s great.”

Since going public in 2020, Palantir has become one of Colorado’s largest public companies.

The news comes as a surprise because the company was moving its office from downtown Denver to the Cherry Creek Financial House at 205 Detroit St., according to multiple reports last year. The move sparked several protests and vandalism at the site due to the company’s contracts with the Trump administration and Israeli Defense Ministry.

Karp also recently bought a Catholic monastery in Aspen for nearly $120 million in December, according to multiple media reports.

People walk into the St. Benedict’s Monastery in Snowmass for the monastery’s last public liturgy on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. The monastery was sold to Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, for $120 million. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

Meanwhile, Palantir cofounder Peter Thiel has been growing his presence in Miami.



His private investment firm, Thiel Capital, signed a lease in December for a new office in Miami, and Thiel has had a personal residence in the city since 2020.

The valuation of Palantir, which has worked with both Republican and Democratic administrations, has grown exponentially since President Donald Trump took office, when its stock sold for about $70.

It’s nearly doubled at about $131, though it’s fallen from highs of nearly $200 last November.

Karp said during an earnings call in November that the company is “completely anti-woke” and looks for staff who align with Palantir’s values.

Palantir won a $30 million contract with ICE to develop ImmigrationOS, an app to streamline the agency’s deportations with “near real-time visibility” into self-deportations. The U.S. Army also entered an agreement with the company to buy its software and as much as $10 billion of data products over the next 10 years.

The company was among the dozens of donors who funded the construction of the $300 million White House ballroom that required demolishing the historic East Wing.

Alex Karp, CEO of Denver-based software firm Palantir Technologies, speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 20. (The Associated Press)

Several Colorado Democrats have received campaign donations from Palantir executives since 2006. Democrat leaders recently vowed to donate money to local nonprofits focused on immigration and civil rights in response to inquiries about the campaign contributions.



SOME REJOICE, OTHERS WORRY WHAT IT SAYS ABOUT COLORADO



The president of a Denver union who protested against Palantir had a short response to the move: “Good riddance.”

The organization of healthcare, airport and other service workers in Colorado spoke out against Palantir at local protests because its members live and work with immigrant communities and they are concerned about the rising fear spurred by Palantir’s surveillance technology, said Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of Service Employees International Union Local 105, in an emailed statement.



Felix-Sowy said Palantir can expect communities to continue voicing their opposition to them — whether they are in Denver or Miami.

“Palantir can change its address, but it cannot escape accountability — workers will continue speaking out about the harm its contracts have on our communities,” she said.



J. J. Ament, the President and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, stated Colorado needs to be better at keeping its top companies in the state.

“Palantir moved here from California in 2020 seeking a new home where costs were lower and the environment was friendlier, but that was then,” Ament said. “Today, they have chosen Florida, one of our top-10 competitive states for their HQ.”



Losing the state’s top company by market capitalization should be a “wakeup call” for Colorado’s policymakers to make it easier to do business in the state, he said.

Colorado’s business leaders have pointed to Colorado slipping in its economic competitiveness over the past few years and argued for relief from regulations.

Palantir made nearly $4.6 billion globally in its 2025 fiscal year, up 56% from the previous year, according to the company’s most recent quarterly earnings released in early February.

A majority of the revenue came from Palantir’s commercial and government business in the U.S. that grew by 75%, making $3.3 billion in 2025.

“Our rise has been, and we believe will continue to be, driven by an increasingly discerning set of companies and institutions in the United States that understand the value of artificial intelligence but are now declining to pay for science projects,” Karp told shareholders in February.

The company said it expects to make nearly $7.2 billion in 2026.



Palantir had 4,429 full-time employees around the world at the end of 2025 with 72% based in the U.S., according to its most recent financial filing.

It’s unclear how many are based, or will remain based, in Colorado. Polis said in a news conference covered by 9News he was told by company officials they have about 500 Colorado-based employees.