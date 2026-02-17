Veteran policy advisor Mara Sheldon joins Holland & Knight

Mara Sheldon, who has spent more than three decades in public policy and strategic communication, has joined Holland & Knight as a senior policy advisor in its public policy and regulation practice group.

Sheldon represented the state Colorado at the federal level with the National Governor’s Association and has been a conduit for the state with both the Biden and Trump administrations.

She previously served as campaign manager and spokesperson for then-candidate Jared Polis in his 2018 run for governor.

In her new position, she will work closely with Holland & Knight partner and former U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who said Sheldon’s wealth of knowledge about working with federal, state and local governments, and with the National Governors Association will be “extremely valuable to our clients.”

“Her ability to bridge federal and state priorities will greatly enhance the support we provide to clients facing complex policy challenges. Mara’s addition strengthens the firm’s presence in Colorado and expands our national government relations capabilities,” Perlmutter said.

Sheldon advocated for the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act, sponsored by Perlmutter, which would open up legal banking for the cannabis industry. The measure is now awaiting a vote in the full Senate.

Sheldon said she looks forward to helping Holland & Knight expand its state and local policy and regulation practice and leading its federal appropriations and policy advocacy, which is tied to Colorado and western state priorities.

Sheldon has represented states, municipalities, private sector companies, and nonprofits on a variety of legislative and regulatory matters related to renewable energy, the environment and natural resources, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, and banking and financial services issues.

She previously served as communications director to several members of Congress, including John Dingell, former chair the House Committee on Energy and Commerce U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, the current ranking member of the House Committee on Small Business.

At 21, she was one of the youngest press secretaries ever to work in Congress.

Sheldon was previously a principal with Squire Patton Boggs.