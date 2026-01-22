Lakewood launches first 100% solar facility

The new canopy covering the Charles Whitlock Recreation Center’s parking lot in Lakewood isn’t just for decoration — it’s powering the entire facility.

The city of Lakewood cut the ribbon on its first on-site solar installation at a city facility Thursday, unveiling the Whitlock Recreation Center Solar Project after nearly four years of designing and building.

“This project represents our city’s strong commitment to sustainability, resilience and smart community investment,” Jeff Wong, principal sustainability planner for the city, said to a crowd Thursday.

The $2.6 million project was crafted between the city and McKinstry — a construction company based in Golden — starting in 2022 and made possible due to a $931,700 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) in 2024. The price ended up costing less, at $2.1 million.

The City Council then signed off on an additional expenditure of $1,230,300 in 2024, making up the final costs for the project.

The nearly 50 yards of solar panels are placed on the new parking canopies and the roof of the center, drawing together around 700,000 kwh of electricity each year — or the equivalent to 86 houses — according to the city.

The electricity will run the entirety of the facility, including the gyms, indoor pool and pickleball courts.

Changing to renewable energy will net an estimated $2.5 million in utilities savings over 25 years and avoid over 3 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions, according to Wong.

The rec center is still on Xcel Energy’s grid, though, in case there were ever any issues with the solar panels or amount of energy generated.

“This project isn’t really all about solar panels, it’s about the renewable future that we have in this state,” DOLA Regional Manager Todd Leopold said.

The project falls in line with the city’s ongoing sustainability commitments and comprehensive plan, including the often-cited goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2040, and 100% by 2050.

Just last year, the city was placed into the National Civic League’s All-America City Hall of Fame due to its ongoing Sustainable Neighborhoods Program. The program helps organize workshops, projects and events to reduce neighborhoods’ ecological footprint, according to the city’s website.

“Sustainability is a top priority for Lakewood City Council and this project reflects that commitment,” Councilmember Liz Black said. “We’re focused on being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, public infrastructure and the environment.”

Wong said the city’s next big sustainability projects involve upgrading current facilities.

“We’re all working on multiple projects that are advancing sustainability,” he said.