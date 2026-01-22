PUC schedules virtual hearing on proposed rules for public safety power shutoffs

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will hold a virtual public comment hearing to gather input on proposed new rules for Public Safety Power Shutoff events, a wildfire prevention measure that temporarily cuts power to reduce ignition risks from utility equipment during extreme conditions.

The hearing for Proceeding No. 26M-0037E runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. Residents can register to participate and speak by visiting the commission’s dedicated registration link on its Public Safety Power Shutoff webpage or in the official hearing announcement.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting details and access code. The commission encourages advance registration to ensure a spot in the speaking queue, though walk-ins may be accommodated depending on time.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs serve as a last-resort tool when high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation heighten the chance of downed lines sparking fires, according to Xcel Energy. The commission is developing permanent standards following recent implementations by Xcel.

The practice expanded after California’s 2018 Camp fire, the deadliest in state history, which killed 85 people, destroyed more than 18,000 structures and burned over 153,000 acres. Cal Fire investigators found that a broken metal hook on a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission tower failed, allowing lines to ignite dry vegetation amid Red Flag Warning wind conditions.

PG&E accepted responsibility and paid $13.5 billion to victims. The disaster accelerated statewide use of Public Safety Power Shutoffs by investor-owned utilities.

In Colorado, Xcel Energy has used shutoffs amid growing wildfire threats, including after the 2021 Marshall fire. That blaze destroyed more than 1,000 homes and caused billions in damages. Xcel Energy has denied responsibility for igniting the fire but settled related claims for $640 million in 2023 without admitting liability.

Recent events in December 2025 affected tens of thousands. One shutoff impacted around 52,000 customers in Boulder, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties on Dec. 17, followed by another affecting about 69,000 in the same areas Dec. 19.

Xcel Energy described the measure as necessary despite customer hardships.

“Proactively shutting off the power is not a step we take lightly and is in fact a wildfire mitigation of last resort when fire weather conditions are extreme,” the utility stated in announcements around the events.

Residents criticized the company’s communications and impacts.

“Their communication is atrocious,” said Chris Goodman, a Gunbarrel resident affected by the shutoffs, in an interview with The Denver Gazette’s news partner 9News.

Donald Lynn, a foothills resident, described inconsistent updates.

“I actually had four different communications and the numbers and times (of restoration) went all over the place, and of course, they didn’t meet any of them … Not even close,” Lynn said in an interview with 9News.

Lynn added, “I think they made a lot of mistakes on this one. Probably because it was their first PSPS, and I think they can do a lot better next time.”

Xcel Energy Colorado President Robert Kenney acknowledged room for improvement.

“I think we are communicating as frequently as we can and as transparently as we can,” Kenney said in an interview with 9News. “Having said that, I know there’s always an opportunity for improvement.”

The commission approved Xcel Energy’s Wildfire Mitigation Plan in June 2025, including undergrounding 50 miles of lines and other upgrades to reduce future shutoffs.

More than 4,000 Coloradans responded to a state survey on the shutoffs, with most expressing dissatisfaction with Xcel Energy’s performance, according to early survey report analysis by CBS News Colorado. The report also noted another 160 written feedback submissions to the commission.

The proposed rules aim to establish clearer requirements while balancing safety and reliability.

In addition to registering for the hearing, comments can be submitted through the commission’s online Public Safety Power Shutoff feedback tool.

Other options include emailing dora_puc_comments@state.co.us, mailing to Colorado Public Utilities Commission, 1560 Broadway, Suite 250, Denver, CO 80202, or calling (303) 869-3490 for oral comments with English and Spanish available.

All input should reference Proceeding No. 26M-0037E.

More details, including the registration link, are on the commission’s PSPS webpage and E-Filings system at puc.colorado.gov.

The commission regulates utilities to ensure safe, reliable and reasonably priced services aligned with state priorities.

The Denver Gazette’s news partner 9News contributed to this story.