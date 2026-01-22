Colorado lawmakers want officers to conduct ‘lethality assessments’ when responding to domestic violence calls

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is hoping to reduce to Colorado’s rising domestic violence fatalities through a bill that would require law enforcement agencies around the state to conduct “lethality assessments” on domestic violence victims.

In early December of last year, police found the body of 37-year-old Annette Valdez in a trash can near a park in Westminster. Her ex-partner, Thomas Perales, was ultimately charged in connection with her murder. He had a history of domestic violence and repeatedly violated Valdez’s protection order against him, according to authorities.

Rep. Ryan Gonzalez, R-Greeley, said Valdez might still be alive today had law enforcement been required to conduct a “lethality assessment” when responding to her previous calls.

Gonzalez is sponsoring House Bill 1009 with House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge. The bill is personal for both of them: Duran was a victim of domestic violence, something she has shared openly throughout her time in office. Gonzalez said his mother was also a domestic violence victim and nearly died at the hands of her abuser.

“She was one of the lucky ones, but there’s other people who are not so lucky,” he said. “This bill aims to at least prevent that and curb these domestic violence incidents.”

Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado rose 24% from 2023 to 2024, accounting for 20% of all homicides in the state that year, according to an October report from the Attorney General’s Office.

Under the bill, law enforcement officers will be required to undergo “lethality assessment” training to learn how to detect signs of domestic abuse. When responding to a domestic violence call, they must conduct the assessment and include their findings in an incident report. If a victim is determined to be at a high risk of facing danger, officers would be required to immediately connect the person an advocate.

Many police departments in Colorado already conduct “lethality assessments” on domestic violence victims. Gonzalez said the legislation would ensure they’re all following the same protocol.

“We want to make sure that the peace officers are able to assess and detect whether a person needs resources or not, and we want to make it as consistent as possible to make sure the questions are the same across the state and it’s not different in different parts,” he said.

Duran, who has introduced domestic violence-related legislation every year, said HB 1009 is unique in a few ways.

“All of the other work that we have done to help victim-survivors is kind of after the fact, but what can we do in the immediate moment to prevent it?” she asked, adding that the most critical period after a domestic violence call is the first 72 hours. “It’s all about safety — saving lives and really trying to get a handle on survivors’ tools that they need at that moment, not 72 hours after a call.”

The bill is also one of the first 10 measures introduced in the House.

HB 1009 is sponsored in the Senate by Sens. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, and Byron Pelton, R-Sterling. It will be heard by the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 28.



