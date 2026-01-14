Adams County Sheriff’s Office creates human trafficking unit

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of a Human Trafficking Unit on Tuesday.

Two Adams County detectives will staff the unit, investigating human trafficking cases and enforcing regulations governing massage facilities, according to a news release from the ACSO.

Unit detectives will also investigate other vice crimes like prostitution and exploitation, the release said, and will proactively monitor social media, hotels, short-term rentals and massage facilities for “indicators of prostitution, exploitation and human trafficking.”

Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps said the unit will provide their team with another weapon in their resource arsenal to combat criminals.

“Human trafficking, prostitution and exploitation impact many lives and leave long lasting effects and irreparable harm to the victims,” Claps said. “Even one victim is too many.”

County commissioners approved funding for the unit’s creation and its detectives will work with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Brian Mason said it requires people with specific expertise to address trafficking and exploitative crimes.

“Human trafficking is a real issue, and it is happening here, and we’re doing something about it,” Mason said.

According to the National Human Trafficking hotline, 318 trafficking victims were identified in Colorado in 2024, and there were 21,865 victims nationally.

“We have three major highways that come through Colorado, and all three of them come through Adams County,” Mason said. “That’s one of the reasons we have so many drugs and drug problems and one of the reasons we have so many human trafficking cases.”

Anyone who has been a human trafficking victim in Adams County or has information or tips is encouraged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking tip line at (303) 655-3611 or email stophumantrafficking@adamssheriffco.gov.