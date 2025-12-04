Charles Johnson retains District 11 school board seat after election recount

The order of finish for the last of three open seats on the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education remained the same after a recount, according to figures released Thursday from the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

An automatic recount was triggered in November after the vote totals for several candidates were within the 0.05% margin.

Charles Johnson was projected to win the third spot, and retained it in the recount. The vote total for Johnson, 25, remained the same at 24,196 (15.49%). He was followed by Michael Carsten with 24,135 votes (15.45%) and Jeremiah Johnson with 24,102 (15.43%). Carsten and Jeremiah Johnson each gained two votes in the recount.

Michelle Ruehl and LeAnn Baca Bartlett took two seats by finishing first and second in the voting, respectively. Ruehl gained one vote in the recount for a total of 27,737 (17.75%) and Bartlett added one vote to end up at 27,242 (17.44%).

The swearing-in ceremony for Johnson and other new board members is scheduled Dec. 10.