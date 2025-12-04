NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Charles Johnson retains District 11 school board seat after election recount

By 12/04/2025 | updated 20 hours ago
Charles Johnson, running for a spot on the District 11 school board. (Charles Johnson's campaign)

The order of finish for the last of three open seats on the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education remained the same after a recount, according to figures released Thursday from the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

An automatic recount was triggered in November after the vote totals for several candidates were within the 0.05% margin.

Charles Johnson was projected to win the third spot, and retained it in the recount. The vote total for Johnson, 25, remained the same at 24,196 (15.49%). He was followed by Michael Carsten with 24,135 votes (15.45%) and Jeremiah Johnson with 24,102 (15.43%). Carsten and Jeremiah Johnson each gained two votes in the recount.

Michelle Ruehl and LeAnn Baca Bartlett took two seats by finishing first and second in the voting, respectively. Ruehl gained one vote in the recount for a total of 27,737 (17.75%) and Bartlett added one vote to end up at 27,242 (17.44%).

The swearing-in ceremony for Johnson and other new board members is scheduled Dec. 10.

Avatar photo
Gazette Staff

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Disaster drill tests Denver’s response to widespread power outage

What if, on a hot summer morning, a powerful tornado were to touch down in central Denver, leaving a widespread path of damage, creating a prolonged power outage across most of the city, and possibly the airport? That’s exactly what the city’s Office of Emergency Management, along with close to 140 participants and agency representatives, […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Trump calls Jared Polis a 'sleazebag' for keeping 'elderly woman' Tina Peters in jail, governor responds 

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to lambast Colorado Gov. Jared Polis over the case involving former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2024 for charges of giving unauthorized individuals access to the county’s election systems.  Trump called Polis a “sleazebag” for denying the […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests