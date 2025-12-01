Trump opposed to follow-up strikes on alleged drug boats amid Hegseth scrutiny

President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday he is against follow-up strikes on alleged drug vessels, as War Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing scrutiny over a reported order he gave to kill two survivors of a drug boat strike in early September.

The Washington Post reported that a Sept. 2 strike on an alleged drug vessel left two survivors clinging to the wrecked boat, leading to Hegseth ordering a second strike and telling a commander to “kill everybody” still alive.

In line with both the Department of War and Hegseth’s denial of the story, Trump on Sunday appeared to doubt the follow-up strike ever happened, while also saying he’s “going to find out about it.”

“No. 1, I don’t know that that [second strike] happened, and Pete said he didn’t even know what people were talking about,” he told reporters on Air Force One, before being asked whether the military actually conducted a second strike. “I don’t know, I’m going to find out about it, but Pete said he did not order the death of those two men.”

But Trump did suggest he would be at odds with Hegseth over the tactic, which some senators and congressmen said would constitute a war crime, if it did occur, saying he “wouldn’t have wanted” a second strike.

“We’ll look into it, but no I wouldn’t have wanted that, a second strike. The first strike was very lethal. It was fine,” the president said.

Trump’s comments come as Hegseth’s drug boat strikes are now under “vigorous oversight” from multiple committees in Congress.

Despite the growing scrutiny, Trump assured reporters he has “great confidence” in Hegseth, who has been at the center of numerous controversies since taking the helm of the Pentagon in January.