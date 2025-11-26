NEWSLETTERS
Two National Guard members shot in Washington, D.C., and their condition isn’t known, AP sources say

By and 11/26/2025 | updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A suspect is in custody in the shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said.

Two guard soldiers were shot near the White House and their conditions aren’t immediately known, according to two law enforcement officials not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area and at least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

The Joint DC Task Force confirmed they were responding to an incident in the vicinity of the White House in the movements after reports of the shooting. However, the spokesperson wouldn’t immediately confirm or deny if any National Guard members had been shot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were responding to a shooting but didn’t immediately provide more information.

A spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser said that local leaders were actively monitoring the situation. The mayor was in the city when the incident occurred.

President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course when the shooting took place.

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Hundreds of National Guard members from the district and several states have been patrolling the nation’s capital after President Donald Trump in August issued an emergency order in the capital, federalizing the local police force and sending in the guard from eight states and the District of Columbia.

Alanna Durkin Richer

Reporter

