Tina Peters will remain in state custody, Colorado corrections agency says

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will remain in state custody amid a push by the federal corrections department to transfer her to its jurisdiction, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

The Colorado agency does not have any plans to transfer Peters to federal custody at this time, a state spokesperson told 9News.

Peters was sentenced last year to nine years in state prison for her role in a voting system data breach following the 2020 election.

She was charged with multiple felonies, including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and official misconduct. She is currently being held at the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo.

Earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Prisons sent a letter to the Colorado Department of Corrections, requesting Peters be transferred from state to federal custody. President Donald Trump has advocated for her release on social media, calling her a “brave and innocent Patriot who has been tortured by Crooked Colorado politicians.”

Last week, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein issued a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, urging him to deny the federal request.

While the president can pardon or commutate the sentences of individuals convicted of violating federal laws, that power does not extend to those charged and convicted under state laws.

“This was a state prosecution for violations of state laws, conducted by state officials, and heard by a state judge and jury,” Rubinstein and Weiser said in their letter to Polis. “Coloradans, specifically Mesa County citizens, and the employees of the State of Colorado, were the victims of Ms. Peters’ crimes. Those citizens, to whom we are both accountable, elected us to oversee prosecutions of state laws, as was done in this case.”