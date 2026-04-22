Colorado House ethics panel reviews complaint alleging misuse of Democratic caucus money

Colorado’s House Ethics Committee has begun reviewing a complaint accusing Rep. Mandy Lindsay of improperly handling Democratic caucus money, setting in motion a weeks‑long inquiry into her role and responsibilities as caucus co‑chair

The complaint was filed in January by Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch. Lindsay has until April 30 to respond to the complaint.

Lindsay told Colorado Politics Tuesday, “I respect the ethics committee, trust in the work they will do, and I look forward to the process.”

The ethics committee, on Wednesday, had a long list of information they will seek from Lindsay and Rep. Junie Joseph of Boulder. The committee has until May 20 to conduct the investigation and determine whether there is probable cause for a violation.

The committee spent much of Wednesday’s meeting discussing the elements of the complaint, including the role of caucus chair within legislative duties.

On that issue, Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, noted that the caucus chair is listed among the House leadership, which he said implies legislative duties. He also noted that one cannot be a member of leadership without being a member of the legislature.

Another issue is the caucus chair’s responsibilities, which don’t appear to be in writing, at least for House Democrats. Ethics committee member Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, noted in the House GOP caucus that it’s included in their bylaws.

Soper said the caucus is more of a club and that there’s no job description or qualifications laid out in state law.

What kind of requirements does that imply? Mabrey said it does not rise to the level of a fiduciary duty, as in the case of a company manager. But that doesn’t mean that there’s no responsibility because there are large sums of money that caucus chairs are in charge of, he added.

Other topics the committee explored included defining money laundering, misappropriation of funds, and gross mismanagement of funds. extreme negligence in handling the fund and its mishandling, which were all alleged in the Marshall complaint.

The committee also asked whether they’re looking at an issue of incompetence and the difference between that and something that’s unethical.

That’s a matter of intent, according to Mabrey. Mismanagement and lack of organization wouldn’t violate any ethical standards if someone is just bad at keeping records, he added.

Mabrey said the committee must examine Lindsay’s intent based on Marshall’s allegations — including records that reportedly show she wrote herself a $6,358.68 check matching the cost of a caucus retreat. He added that the issue of reimbursed caucus dues is especially significant because it suggests more than simple disorganization in record‑keeping.

Committee members also wanted to see what the caucus debit card looks like to see if it could be mistaken for other personal credit and debit cards Lindsay may carry.

Soper questioned whether some of the allegations could rise to the level of embezzlement and whether they would refer the complaint to the Denver district attorney if they found probable cause for a violation.

The ethics committee attorney said they could make that referral, but it would be up to the Denver DA to pursue criminal charges. However, the full House would also need to make that decision, the attorney noted.

The committee will seek documentation from Joseph and from Lindsay’s aides, since aides often make purchases on behalf of their lawmakers. They also plan to look at “sticky notes” that Lindsay submitted as receipts for some of the purchases, and to see what information was provided to the Colorado Democratic Party, which conducted a “reconciliation” of the caucus funds last year, and how they arrived at the $380 amount Lindsay owed the caucus.

The committee also said that as the investigation continues, they will want to see who the Democratic caucus controls the funds and the checkbook.

The committee will meet again on Friday, May 1. Should the ethics committee find that a violation occurred, Lindsay can request a hearing within seven days of that determination. If that happens, the committee could work past the end of the legislative session on May 13.

Initial concerns over the management of Democratic Caucus funds surfaced last year.

Lindsay has served as one of the two House Democratic caucus co‑chairs — alongside Joseph — since November 2022.

The caucus chair is responsible for managing the group’s fund, including collecting member dues, creating and overseeing the budget, and disbursing and accounting for all expenditures.

According to Marshall’s complaint, Lindsay has access to the fund’s bank accounts and holds signature authority over them.

Each caucus member pays $2,500 in dues for every two‑year term — 46 members in 2023–24 and 43 members in 2025–26. According to the complaint, those dues should have generated more than $200,000.

Marshall’s complaint alleged several instances of allegedly improper payments Lindsay collected from the caucus funds account as well as from a caucus debit card. Among those instances: Lindsay paid her caucus dues in November 2022 from her campaign account but then later reimbursed herself for those dues. She never paid dues in the 2023-24 session, the complaint noted.

Upon the House’s request, the Colorado Democratic Party conducted what it called a “reconciliation,” finding that Lindsay was owed $1,315.80. But since she had never paid caucus dues in 2025-26, Lindsay still owed the caucus $1,184.20.

A Dec. 30 update changed the amount owed by Lindsay to $384.20 “upon further review.”

House Speaker Julie McCluskie told Colorado Politics in January that there were no concerns about money being used for improper purposes, but after that review, they realized the caucus needed to be more “structured” in how it handles the petty cash fund.

However, the Office of Legislative Legal Services told the committee on Wednesday that House rules require the Speaker to consult with the majority and minority leaders on the complaint and then decide whether to dismiss it or refer it to the committee.

“House leadership unanimously determined that the complaint could not be dismissed and thus triggered the appointment of this committee,” the attorney said.