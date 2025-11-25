Federal judge orders immigration agents to follow law on warrantless arrests, imposes requirements on ICE

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the government to follow the law governing warrantless immigration arrests, finding a practice of agents in Colorado taking noncitizens into custody without evaluating the likelihood they are a flight risk.

In a Nov. 25 order, U.S. District Court Senior Judge R. Brooke Jackson acknowledged federal employees are authorized to pursue an “aggressive deportation agenda.” But based upon the evidence before him, personnel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other agencies have arrested people without warrants in violation of federal law, he said.

“To be sure, ICE could choose to arrest every undocumented person it encounters even where there is no probable cause of flight risk to authorize a warrantless arrest. It could do this by obtaining an administrative warrant after the initial encounter and then finding and arresting them,” he wrote. “But again, the record does not suggest that this is what’s happening.”

Jackson preliminarily allowed the challenge to warrantless arrests to proceed as a class action, encompassing approximately 169,000 noncitizens in Colorado. He also issued an injunction requiring employees with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to evaluate the probability of flight risk before arresting someone without a warrant, in accordance with federal law. Furthermore, agents must document the circumstances of the arrest and provide a random sample of the documentation to both Jackson and the plaintiffs’ attorneys at regular intervals.

As for three of the named plaintiffs, who were all noncitizens arrested unlawfully, Jackson ordered the government to refund the costs they incurred to post bond and to remove their ankle monitors.

The case is Ramirez Ovando et al. v. Noem et al.

Editor’s note: This breaking story will be updated.