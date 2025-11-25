Arapahoe County seeks holiday gift donations for families in need

Arapahoe County Human Services is seeking holiday gift donations for kids and adults facing financial hardship as part of the county’s Partnering for the Holidays program.

Human Services is accepting new, unwrapped gifts through Dec. 4. Donated gifts will be on the shelves of the department’s Winter Wonderland Gift Shop for people in crisis, survivors of abuse or neglect and families facing financial hardship who may not otherwise be able to afford holiday gifts, a county news release said.

The county is also accepting monetary donations.

“Thanks to the generosity of our community, families can experience the simple joy of choosing meaningful gifts for their loved ones,” the news release said.

Recipients of the gifts are current clients of Arapahoe County Human Services and are referred to the gift shop by their caseworkers, the news release said.

Arapahoe County has a list of gift ideas online that include sports equipment for teenagers, Legos, arts kits and other toys for elementary age kids, puzzles, dolls and books for preschool kids, and gift cards for parents.

Gift donors are also encouraged to donate wrapping paper, bows and gift bags with their donations.

Gifts can be dropped off at four locations, as follows.

• Arapahoe County Human Services: 14980 E. Alameda Drive, Aurora

• Arapahoe County Human Services: 1690 E. Littleton Blvd., Littleton

• Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office: 13101 E. Broncos Pkwy., Centennial

• Colored Red: 13960 E. Mississippi Ave., Aurora

• Gifts can also be mailed to Kala Slater, 14980 E. Alameda Drrive, Aurora, CO 80012

More information about the Partnering for the Holidays program is available on Arapahoe County’s website.