Aurora considers landlord license program to help protect renters

The Aurora City Council is considering creating a landlord rental registration and licensing program to protect renter rights.

Supporters of a landlord license program say renters in Aurora don’t have adequate protections or an avenue to take recourse against landlords.

Those in opposition say such a license is unnecessary, repeals property rights and could raise the cost of living for renters.

A majority of Aurora’s councilmembers supported the resolution at Monday night’s study session. If passed at the next regular council meeting, the resolution would officially direct the city manager to research and develop a landlord rental registration and license program.

Its passage would not create a program, just start the process.

The resolution also states the council’s support for enforcement of landlord-tenant state laws and proposed state law changes that would increase protections for renters.

The state adopted tenant screening protections in 2023, eviction protections for tenants in 2024, and deposit caps and installment payment requirements in 2025.

If lawmakers adopt a license program for landlords, it would tentatively launch in January 2027, according to city staff.

The goals would include creating a comprehensive inventory of rental properties, reduce repeated complaints and violations, improve communications between landlords, city officials and renters, and support housing stability for Aurora residents.

Neighboring city Denver created a license program in 2021 similar to the one Aurora lawmakers are considering. Currently, there are almost 30,000 active rental property licenses in Denver and about 187,000 units licensed.

Denver’s application fee is $50 and license fees are between $50 and $500 depending on the number of dwelling units.

Councilmember Alison Coombs, who co-sponsored Aurora’s resolution with Mayor Mike Coffman, said she has heard a lot of concerns about tenant rental protections from residents.

“I think blight is a contagion and I think those who have rental properties in the City of Aurora ought to maintain them,” Coffman added.

Councilmembers Francoise Bergan and Stephanie Hancock disagreed with the creation of a license program, saying it would take away property rights and tap the city’s financial resources as the city faces a budget deficit.

Currently, renters with a dispute can reach out to the Department of Local Affairs’ housing division, which can refer people to Colorado Housing Connects for assistance, Bergan said.

She called the resolution “overreach.”

“I don’t think property rights covers the ability to be a slum lord,” Coffman countered.