Douglas County moves to tighten rules on electric scooters, off-road vehicles

Douglas County commissioners advanced an ordinance Tuesday that would significantly expand regulation of electric scooters and off-highway vehicles, citing safety concerns and gaps in state law.

The proposed measure, introduced by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, would raise fines for violations from the current $50 under state law to a range of $250 to $1,000.

Officials said they have seen an increase in illegal activity and accidents.

“The state law has not kept up to standard with these new vehicles,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Alan Stanton told commissioners.

If adopted, the measure would clarify where and how off-highway vehicles and low-powered scooters can be used countywide. The ordinance also creates new offenses not enforced under state law, including careless and reckless driving.

The ordinance also refines definitions, distinguishing off-highway vehicles, low-powered scooters and electric bicycles. E-bikes would not be subject to the ordinance and would continue to be regulated under existing state law.

Under the proposal, operating off-highway vehicles such as electric ATVs and dirt bikes on public streets, roads, trails and sidewalks would remain largely prohibited with additional provisions addressing safety and enforcement.

Riders under 18 would be required to wear helmets, and parents or guardians could be cited if they allow minors to operate vehicles in violation of the rules. Law enforcement would also be authorized to impound vehicles suspected of illegal operation.

Officials said penalties would escalate based on behavior. Reckless driving could carry fines of $500 to $1,000, while careless driving fines would range from $150 to $1,000 depending on whether damage or injury occurs.

The measure also sets requirements for low-powered scooters, including that operators on public roads must have a valid driver’s license, registration and insurance.

County officials said the ordinance responds to growing safety concerns in neighborhoods and on public paths. At least one adult has died in the past two years in a crash involving a high-powered electric vehicle in the county, authorities said.

Similar rules have already been adopted by municipalities including Castle Rock and Castle Pines.

Commissioners are expected to revisit the ordinance before a final vote. If approved, it would take effect 30 days after adoption and publication.