Trump-backed Tina Peters faces state resistance in transfer to federal custody

Colorado’s attorney general said he opposes efforts to move former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters from a state prison to a federal one, though he refused to comment on the specifics.

In a statement to Colorado Politics on Monday, Phil Weiser said there is “no basis” for a request to transfer Peters, who was convicted in a case tied a security breach at her election office, to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“She was prosecuted and convicted by a jury of her peers for illegally tampering with our election system and violating her duty,” said Weiser, who is running for governor and faces U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic primary. “There is no basis for the Bureau of Prisons to request a transfer of her custody. “Any scheme to prevent her from being held accountable under Colorado law is outrageous. I will strongly oppose any such efforts.”

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has pushed for Peters’ release. Trump has said Peters is being held “hostage.” The president cannot pardon Peters because she was convicted by the state of Colorado.

Peters was found guilty in 2024 of multiple felonies, including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and official misconduct. She was sentenced to nine years in state prison.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed it received notice from the Federal Bureau of Prisons requesting she be placed in federal custody, according to a 9News report.

Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesperson for the state attorney general’s office, said the office “could not get into specifics since there are ongoing cases.”

Peters has so far served one year of her sentence.