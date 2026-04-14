Polis pushes back after Trump administration again denies federal disaster aid

A dispute over federal disaster aid escalated Monday as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis faulted the Trump administration for rejecting the state’s appeals for assistance following last fall’s fires and flooding.

The state initially filed for a Major Disaster Declaration for the Elk and Lee fires in Rio Blanco County last August and for flooding in the western part of the state last October.

The fires burned more than 137,000 acres, causing over $27 million in damages, while the flooding caused over $13 million in damages, including the destruction of over 60 miles of road.

“These disasters caused real damage to homes, infrastructure, and local economies, and Coloradans should not be left to shoulder these costs alone,” Polis said via a press release on Monday. “We will continue supporting impacted communities and exploring every available path forward, but the federal government must be a reliable partner in disaster recovery.”

A Major Disaster Declaration unlocks federal technical and financial assistance for states in the wake of natural disasters and severe weather.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency initially denied the requests in December, saying the damage from the incidents was not severe enough to merit a disaster declaration.

At the time, a White House spokesperson said the Trump administration responds to each request for federal disaster assistance “with great care and consideration, ensuring American tax dollars are used appropriately and efficiently by the states to supplement — not substitute — their obligation to respond to and recover from disasters.”

The state appealed the decisions the following month, only to be rejected again.

“This is incredibly disappointing for Coloradans,” Polis said. “Colorado communities have done everything right — responding quickly, documenting the damage, and working in good faith with federal partners — only for the Trump administration to deny funding to help Colorado communities recover.”

According to the governor’s office, the state has invested over $57 million in disaster recovery efforts since July of 2024 and will continue working with local partners “to support rebuilding and reduce long-term risks to communities across Colorado.”