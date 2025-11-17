Aurora council bids farewell to outgoing members in packed meeting

At Aurora City Council’s first in-person meeting since June on Monday night, members of the public filled almost the entire council chamber — the dias in which was notably missing Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky — as the council bid farewell to four outgoing members.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman read proclamations for the four outgoing members — Amsalu Kassaw, Crystal Murillo, Steve Sundberg and Jurinsky, honoring their time on the council.

It was the first meeting held in-person since June. Aurora City Council has been meeting via video conference since June, when councilmembers voted to meet that way until an official ruling came in from the court in the Kilyn Lewis shooting case.

About 100 people filled Aurora’s City Council chambers, as Kassaw, Murillo and Sundberg thanked their constituents during their final meeting on the council.

Kassaw thanked the crowd for their support during his year on the council after he was selected by majority of the council to replace former member Dustin Zvonek late last year.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your councilmember,” Kassaw said Monday night. “I’m grateful for your trust and support … my commitment to Aurora continues.”

Murillo finished her second term on the council Monday, having been the youngest and first Latina member elected to the council. She will continue to attend meetings from the other side, she said Monday.

“The past two years have been particularly difficult,” Murillo said. “It was hard sometimes every Monday being told my voice didn’t matter … but I’m full of hope again.”

Sundberg called his four years on the council “an honor,” saying he is proud to have brought change to his ward.

“I have fond memories, I have learned so much in my time on council,” Sundberg said. “To my fellow councilmembers, thank you everyone for serving the city.”

Coffman thanked all three, saying serving on the council “is not easy.”

Meanwhile, Councilmember Jurinsky was absent at the meeting following the November election in which two new councilmembers — Rob Andrews and Alli Jackson — were selected to replace her and fellow at-large member Kassaw.

She did not immediately respond to The Denver Gazette’s request for comment on her absence.

Jurinsky was also not in attendance at Thursday’s Public Safety Committee Meeting — which she chairs — and Wednesday’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting — of which she is a member.

The new councilmembers will be sworn in during the next council meeting, on Dec. 1.

Also Monday night, councilmembers voted to get rid of the Veteran’s Affairs Commission at the request of the commission.