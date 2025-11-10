NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH

Denver

News: For the eighth year, National Jewish Health and Mercedes-Benz of Denver joined forces to stage Rev the Runway, a fundraiser best described as an evening where everything – the food, the fashions, and the fun — was top-shelf. And over the top, in the best possible way.

Credit for the fresh energy and new touches goes to Annabel Bowlen, the daughter of the late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and his wife, Annabel, who chaired the Nov. 5 event in which a record 500 guests raised some $350,000 for the Denver-based hospital.

Bowlen and her husband, Charles Mains, also served as the $25,000 Title Sponsors and were responsible for introducing a number of their well-connected friends not only to the event, but to National Jewish Health.

Some, like Shelley Hart, Pamela O’Neal, Diane Huttner and Cathryn McCloskey, were friends of Bowlen’s parents; others, like Annabel’s sisters, Brittany and Christianna Bowlen, were new to the event.

Amy and Margot Zaterman became Style Sponsors to continue their family’s legacy with National Jewish Health. They noted that their family came to Colorado so that Margot’s grandfather could receive tuberculosis treatment at National Jewish Health. In their half-page ad in the evening’s program, they noted: “We are proud to support this incredible institution as the top respiratory hospital in the nation.”

New this year was a rearrangement of the Mercedes-Benz showroom, giving more space for guests to mix and mingle while enjoying bites from first-time restaurant participants Le Colonial, Safta, Sushi by SYC, Miya Moon, La Loma, Eddie V’s and Ocean Prime and cocktails furnished by Republic National Distributing Co., Cortada Smoked Tequila, El Mayor Tequila, Pearl Vodka, Penelope Bourbon, Odell Brewing Co., Carboy Winery and Entourage wines.

Before taking their seats for the Neiman Marcus fashion show and live auction called by Halie Behr, guests also could have their auras read by Ignite Your Aura, get a Tom Ford lipstick touch-up and purchase tickets for a chance to win a diamond tennis bracelet donated by Williams Jewelers and valued at $19,500.

CBS Colorado meteorologist Lauren Whitney has emceed Rev the Runway every year since its start in 2016. “It is the most stylish event in Denver – and perhaps in all of Colorado,” she said.

Annabel Bowlen made quite the entrance to the stage, walking out as a host of Denver Broncos Cheerleaders — “My favorites in the NFL” — waved their pom pons and the audience cheered.

She said her reason to chair this popular event stems from the thanks she has for three important people in her life: Her mother, “who has always been my inspiration;” my mother-in-law, Susan Mains, who works at National Jewish, and her niece, who had been a patient at National Jewish.”

Rev the Runway, she added, is the “Ultimate mix of glamor and giving back.”

The evening didn’t end with the fashion show. Guests were invited to stay for an after-party where nightcaps, bites from Birdcall and music by DJ Simone Says continued into the wee hours. And, as they repaired to the dealership’s service bay to retrieve their cars parked by Jay’s Valet, they could take home a sweet treat: the Neiman Marcus signature chocolate chip cookies.

About the organization: The nonprofit National Jewish Health, founded in 1899, is the nation’s leading respiratory hospital and is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of children and adults with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders.

Website: njhealth.org

Rev the Runway fashions were provided by Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek. (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Committee member and NJH board member Kristen Holtzman, with her daughter Ava, expressed her gratitude for how NJH doctors were able to identify and treat the rare autoimmune condition that had plagued her for years. The condition affects only one in one million people. (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Susan White, left, Elise LoSasso, event chair Annabel Bowlen and Amy Venerable (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Event Chair Annabel Bowlen takes the stage (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Mary Sullivan with Willie Recht and Peter Colussy (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Runway sponsors David and Bonnie Mandarich with David and Daniel Farahi. (Pamela Cress photo)

Deana Perlmutter, second from right, with daughters Abby Perlmutter Miller, left, Zoe Williams and Alexis Perlmutter (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Andrea Kennoy, left, Jacquie Palisi, Lori Marks (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Barton Thompson and Bria Martin (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Bonnie Mandarich, one of the $15,000 Runway Sponsors, left, Pam Helm, Dianne Marcotte and Libby Weaver (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Kenna Renee, left, Jenn Sims, Candace Selzer, Lynn Zueger (Photos by Pamela Cress)

National Jewish Health Director of Special Events Clem Connolly with Betsy Baltzer, Carol Woodley (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Frankie Cole, left, Claudine and Steve Woodward, Neal Groff, Malvenue Jackson (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Neal Groff, left, with National Jewish Health board members David Engleberg and Chris Dinsdale (Photos by Pamela Cress)

David Mandarich and Norm Brownstein (Photos by Pamela Cress)

Gina Comminello, left, James Mucker, Diane Huttner (Photos by Pamela Cress)