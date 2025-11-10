Vroom, vroom: Eighth annual Rev the Runway speeds to a six-figure success | NONPROFIT REGISTER
NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH
Denver
News: For the eighth year, National Jewish Health and Mercedes-Benz of Denver joined forces to stage Rev the Runway, a fundraiser best described as an evening where everything – the food, the fashions, and the fun — was top-shelf. And over the top, in the best possible way.
Credit for the fresh energy and new touches goes to Annabel Bowlen, the daughter of the late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and his wife, Annabel, who chaired the Nov. 5 event in which a record 500 guests raised some $350,000 for the Denver-based hospital.
Bowlen and her husband, Charles Mains, also served as the $25,000 Title Sponsors and were responsible for introducing a number of their well-connected friends not only to the event, but to National Jewish Health.
Some, like Shelley Hart, Pamela O’Neal, Diane Huttner and Cathryn McCloskey, were friends of Bowlen’s parents; others, like Annabel’s sisters, Brittany and Christianna Bowlen, were new to the event.
Amy and Margot Zaterman became Style Sponsors to continue their family’s legacy with National Jewish Health. They noted that their family came to Colorado so that Margot’s grandfather could receive tuberculosis treatment at National Jewish Health. In their half-page ad in the evening’s program, they noted: “We are proud to support this incredible institution as the top respiratory hospital in the nation.”
New this year was a rearrangement of the Mercedes-Benz showroom, giving more space for guests to mix and mingle while enjoying bites from first-time restaurant participants Le Colonial, Safta, Sushi by SYC, Miya Moon, La Loma, Eddie V’s and Ocean Prime and cocktails furnished by Republic National Distributing Co., Cortada Smoked Tequila, El Mayor Tequila, Pearl Vodka, Penelope Bourbon, Odell Brewing Co., Carboy Winery and Entourage wines.
Before taking their seats for the Neiman Marcus fashion show and live auction called by Halie Behr, guests also could have their auras read by Ignite Your Aura, get a Tom Ford lipstick touch-up and purchase tickets for a chance to win a diamond tennis bracelet donated by Williams Jewelers and valued at $19,500.
CBS Colorado meteorologist Lauren Whitney has emceed Rev the Runway every year since its start in 2016. “It is the most stylish event in Denver – and perhaps in all of Colorado,” she said.
Annabel Bowlen made quite the entrance to the stage, walking out as a host of Denver Broncos Cheerleaders — “My favorites in the NFL” — waved their pom pons and the audience cheered.
She said her reason to chair this popular event stems from the thanks she has for three important people in her life: Her mother, “who has always been my inspiration;” my mother-in-law, Susan Mains, who works at National Jewish, and her niece, who had been a patient at National Jewish.”
Rev the Runway, she added, is the “Ultimate mix of glamor and giving back.”
The evening didn’t end with the fashion show. Guests were invited to stay for an after-party where nightcaps, bites from Birdcall and music by DJ Simone Says continued into the wee hours. And, as they repaired to the dealership’s service bay to retrieve their cars parked by Jay’s Valet, they could take home a sweet treat: the Neiman Marcus signature chocolate chip cookies.
About the organization: The nonprofit National Jewish Health, founded in 1899, is the nation’s leading respiratory hospital and is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of children and adults with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders.
