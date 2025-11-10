Two charged with murder of woman in Westminster parking lot

Two men face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Westminster last month.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it officially filed murder charges against 19-year-old Daniel Romero and 24-year-old Michael Fernandez, Jr. on Monday morning.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in a parking lot in the 8400 block of Decatur Street in Westminster on Oct. 27, according to a news release from the office.

Police were called to the parking lot around 8 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a woman shot in a vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office following the investigation.

Romero was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is due in court on Dec. 1 but is also scheduled for an unrelated sentencing in Larimer County on Wednesday.

Fernandez was charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery. He is due in court Monday afternoon.