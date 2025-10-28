Colorado Springs pantries feeling the crunch even before food stamps go dark

Some people wanted to talk turkey in the days leading up to the nation’s food stamp program going dark on Nov. 1 because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Pastor Jayme Pezoldt-Justice, who leads Pikes Peak Biker’s Church in Colorado Springs, said she’s already getting calls.

Will there be turkeys for Thanksgiving at her church’s Kasper’s Friendly Community Cupboard, people are asking.

“We don’t really know what our turkey situation is,” she said Tuesday while overseeing the food pantry in the Knob Hill neighborhood. “We haven’t heard.”

For now, area pantries are trying to meet the current need and waiting to see what happens next week when some predict an onslaught of demand for free food.

Nearly 42 million low-income Americans who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will see their payouts for groceries suspended indefinitely beginning Saturday, if congressional leaders cannot agree on a way to keep the government open.

That includes 85,500 El Paso County residents, according to the Department of Human Services.

The federal shutdown began Oct. 1 and has led to furloughs of federal employees.

Last Wednesday, the Westside Community Center Pantry, offered by a consortium of churches called Westside CARES, ran out of premade bags of food and had to scramble to fill more, as the line kept growing.

“We weren’t prepared; we’ve never seen this significant and abrupt of an increase,” said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES.

The pantry accommodated 80 people weekly before the pandemic began in 2020, which swelled to 200 people during the pandemic. Last week 351 people showed up over the course of two hours, she said.

“Even with SNAP benefits intact, the escalation of food prices is a significant burden for people already on the margins,” Milligan said. “Add to that the high likelihood no one will receive SNAP benefits in November, and I think we’ll see unprecedented levels of hunger and food insecurity.”

Gov. Jared Polis said last week he is seeking an extra $10 million from state coffers to buffer Colorado’s five food banks that supply pantries, including Care and Share for Southern Colorado.

Pueblo United Way is preparing by setting up an emergency food assistance fund to help the 41,000 residents in its county who will be affected by potential delays in SNAP money.

The issue is on the top of minds on social media, said Jenni Fae, who was waiting her turn Tuesday at Kasper’s Friendly Community Cupboard, which is inside East United Methodist Church at 1505 E. Monument St.

“I don’t imagine the shutdown will be solved by Nov. 1 — it would be a miracle,” she said. “Every other post is about their community’s concerns, especially for people with children. People have a lot to take care of. Everyone’s doing their best.”

Sammy Hollywood said the pantry is a big help for his household, and he’s been grateful for pantry volunteers being kind and friendly.

Up to 50 people peruse tables and racks of staples such as bread, fresh vegetables, refrigerated items, drinks, snacks as well as hygiene products, clothing, diapers and donated household goods. Halloween decorations and a few costumes also were available.

Volunteer Misty helps a woman select breads, one from each section, at Kasper’s Friendly Community Cupboard on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. The pantry is sponsored by Pikes Peak Biker’s Church. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette)

“There’s never greed, just loving hearts,” said a volunteer who goes by Misty. She’s also a food pantry client and has received SNAP money for the past year to buy groceries.

Misty said her husband is disabled and she works two jobs, but their income not enough to keep the kids fed.

“I wish there would be more community gardens that did canning and made donations, so we could go back to the old ways of growing food,” she said.

The uncertainty of SNAP assistance is stressful not only for Misty and her husband but also their children, who say they’re hearing about the topic at school.

“A lot of the teachers get food stamps, too,” she said. “People wonder what’s coming next. Is there going to be rioting? People coming to steal?”

An interesting thing is that God always provides, said Eva Graziano, who works at the food pantry.

“When we don’t get something or run out of something, all of a sudden, someone will call us and say they have a donation. They have extra dessert or frozen food to get rid of,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

Kevin G. Woodley Jr. said while he knows the situation with food stamps will affect many individuals and families — including his — he believes adversity refines character.

“I think as a community, we will find a way to come together and support each other,” he said.

A student who works part-time and receives SNAP benefits, Woodley accompanied his mother to the food pantry for the first time on Tuesday.

Kevin G. Woodley Jr. finds some food for his mother, himself and his daughter at Kasper’s Friendly Community Cupboard on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. The pantry is sponsored by Pikes Peak Biker’s Church and is inside East United Methodist Church.

“My outlook is a positive one. I don’t think we should blame or shame anyone — SNAP benefits are supposed to be a crutch, not a wheelchair, and many people become too dependent on the government,” he said. “We need to be more resourceful and responsible with what we do have and form a community of unity, which brings out the best of our humanity.”

Donating to a neighborhood pantry ensures the contribution will reach the people in need that are the closest to home, said the pastor, Pezoldt-Justice. Her church also will host a fall craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with all funds raised going to support the food pantry.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is one of 23 attorneys general along with three governors, who filed a lawsuit Monday to try to stop the pause in food stamp money from being enacted on Saturday.

Pikes Peak United Way’s 211 resource line can direct people to nearby food pantries. Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado also lists its 289 partner agencies at https://careandshare.org/findfood/.