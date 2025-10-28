Colorado Springs City Council backs cities seeking injunction against state housing mandates

The Colorado Springs City Council reiterated its support Tuesday morning for the cities fighting Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order and state laws that try to direct specific housing measures across the state.

The council voted 8-1 to pass a resolution supporting the injunction filed by Arvada, Aurora, Lafayette, and Westminster earlier this month against Executive Order D, which tied a handful of state grants to whether cities complied with a list of “strategic growth” laws passed since 2024. The injunction argued the laws were state overreach into the cities’ home-rule authority and would be an unfair reason to deny funding.

Kimberly Gold was the only councilmember who voted no on the resolution.

The resolution does not mean that Colorado Springs has joined the lawsuit. The City Attorney’s Office told the council it would not be wise to try and join the lawsuit at this time.

“I do applaud the other cities mentioned in this resolution to have the conviction to stand firm in their position and say no, we are a home-rule authority,” Councilmember Roland Rainey said.

The City Council passed a similar resolution in May to support the cities that planned a legal battle against Polis and the state government over the housing laws. The state laws set requirements for housing density, parking limits and the rollout of accessory dwelling units in an attempt to expand housing options across Colorado.

In October, the Department of Legal Affairs published a table tracking if cities and counties across Colorado had enacted the slate of housing laws. Colorado Springs was listed as being either in compliance or in the process of compliance with all the housing laws that have taken effect so far.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade said in a statement after the compliance table was released that he was glad Colorado Springs and the state were moving in the same direction on housing.

““We’ll continue to collaborate with the state while leading with solutions that reflect our community’s values and our home rule authority,” Mobolade said.

Colorado Springs was listed in compliance despite unanimous votes by the City Council and the Planning Commission in June that the city was not adopting House Bill 24-1304, the state law that relates to minimum parking requirements for developments in some areas of the city.

Colorado Springs City Council, mayor split on resolution opposing Polis executive order – Colorado Politics

Polis administration touts local cities’ ‘compliance’ with housing laws – Denver Gazette