Newsom considering 2028 run, calls Trump an ‘invasive species’

By 10/27/2025 | updated 1 hour ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) revealed in a recent interview that he is mulling a bid for the White House in 2028, saying he’d be “lying” if he denied it.

Newsom was asked by CBS News’s Robert Costa whether after the 2026 midterm elections, he’s going to give a presidential run “serious thought.”

“Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise. I’d just be lying. And I’m not — I can’t do that,” Newsom responded.

The California governor’s comments about future office come as he is one of the top rumored candidates for the Democrats to retake the Oval Office in three years.

Newsom has become a key resistance figure for the party, sparring with Trump and his administration over everything from immigration raids and National Guard deployments, to GOP redistricting efforts.

In the CBS News interview, he lobbed more criticism at Trump, calling the president an “invasive species” and a “wrecking ball.”

“He’s a wrecking ball, not just the symbolism and substance of the East Wing. He’s wrecking alliances, truth, trust, tradition, institutions,” Newsom said.

The California governor has also ramped up his social media appearance and launched a podcast earlier this year that has featured guests from across the political spectrum, including the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

With Newsom confirming the speculation about his 2028 plans, he may not be the only California Democrat looking to jump into what will be a highly-contested bid for the 2028 nomination.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said in a BBC interview over the weekend that despite her blowout loss to Trump in 2024, she’s “not done” with higher office.

“I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones,” she said.

Zach LaChance, Washington Examiner

Reporter

