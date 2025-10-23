Denver voter guide 2025: Key races and ballot questions across the metro area

Colorado voters will go to the polls on Nov. 4, when they will decide the fate of several issues, including two statewide measures and several local questions.

Voters will also pick the leaders of several offices, notably several education officials in metro Denver. Additionally, candidates are vying for several council seats.

A key date is Oct. 27, which is the last day for individuals to submit an application in order to register to vote by mail. It is also the first day that voter services and polling centers are open.

County clerks must receive ballots by 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. Voters should avoid mailing their ballots the Friday before election day. Instead, if they have only days to go before Nov. 4, residents should drop their ballots at polling centers or cast a vote in person.

Here are the key races covered in this voter guide:

Statewide ballot measures

A school lunch in Colorado.

Colorado voters will decide two statewide ballot measures, both of which are tied to a school lunch program approved by voters in 2022. That program increased the tax liability of households earning $300,000 or more. The program immediately ran into a budget shortfall.

PROPOSITION LL

What it does: A vote in favor allows the state to keep all the revenue generated by the change in tax deductions for the $300,000 income group. The program costs are expected to increase by $33 million in 2025-26 and $67 million in 2026-27. That change will impact about 6% of tax filers, according to the Blue Book. A vote against requires the state to refund revenue collected above the limit to single and joint filers with incomes of $300,000 or more, which is about $12.4 million.

Arguments for: Supporters say the measure merely retains the revenue that’s already been collected, with the money helping to pay for free school meals to students. Studies have shown that access to food improves academic outcomes, among other benefits.

Arguments against: Opponents say the state should refund when it collects more than the estimate. Additionally, while many families benefit from the free meals, many others can afford to pay for their students’ food.

Who referred it: Colorado General Assembly

PROPOSITION MM

What it does: The proposal hikes the income taxes paid by households that earn $300,000 or more a year. The new revenue will pay for free school meals offered to all public school students. Additionally, it allows for any revenue collected for the meals program — but not spent — to support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beginning in 2026-27. It reduces the single filer deduction from $12,000 to $1,000 and the joint filer deduction from $16,000 to $2,000, which means a tax increase for those taxpayers. The Blue Book estimates that single filers would pay an additional $297 in taxes each, while joint filers would pay $404 more.

Arguments for: Supporters say the proposal ensures that public students have access to free meals, which has shown to improve academic outcomes. As for SNAP benefits, the revenue will mitigate the recent federal cuts to the program, which many Colorado residents rely on.

Arguments against: Opponents say residents do not need another tax increase to pay excessive government programs. Colorado’s free meals program goes to kids whose families can afford to pay for their own food. As for changes to the SNAP program, the federal government’s aim is to make it more cost-effective.

Who referred it: Colorado General Assembly

Denver ballot measures

FILE PHOTO | Denver Mayor Mike Johnston hopes voters will approve a $1 billion general obligation bond package that appears on the Nov. 4 ballot.

2A, 2B, 2C, 2D and 2E

What it does: Allows the City and County of Denver to add $950 million in additional debt to fund public infrastructure and community projects. If approved, the five-question package would fund a variety of city projects, including repairs to aging bridges, improving parks and recreation centers, and upgrades to libraries and cultural centers, as well as construction of a new first responder training center and additional affordable housing initiatives.

Arguments for: The Denver Vibrant Bond package will stimulate the Denver economy and create jobs. The additional cash will also remedy many of the city’s overdue infrastructure repairs, transportation projects, and improve libraries, parks and city facilities. It is an accelerated 6-year bond that would not raise taxes.

Arguments against: The Vibrant Denver package adds $950 million in debt to the city, which is already struggling to fill a $200 million budget deficit in 2026. The added debt, over the terms of the bond, would eventually cost the city close to $1.8 billion.

Who referred it: The City and County of Denver

REFERRED QUESTION 2F

What it does: Question 2F asks voters to approve a name change for one of its largest agencies, the Department of Excise and Licenses.

Arguments for: If passed, city officials argue the name change would help the public better understand the services offered by the department.

Arguments against: While the name change would not raise taxes or have a significant financial impact on the city, some minor administrative expenses to update documents and signage are expected, should the measure pass.

Who referred it: The City and County of Denver

REFERRED QUESTION 2G

What it does: Question 2G seeks to change the way the city’s two at-large council members are elected by splitting the race into two separate votes — At-Large A and At-Large B. If neither candidate receives a majority, then a runoff would be required.

Arguments for: Question 2G would align the election of the city’s two at-large council members with the rest of the ballot, electing them by popular vote, like other city councilmembers. Supporters argue that the change would encourage a broader range of candidates and make the election less confusing for voters.

Arguments against: The change is politically motivated, could drive away diverse candidates, and potentially cost the city more money if a runoff election is required.

Who referred it: The City and County of Denver

REFERENDUM 310

What it does: Referendum 310 asks voters to keep the city’s current blanket ban on the retail sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarette cartridges, pouches and chews.

Arguments for: The ban must stay in place to prevent children, who are likely to be attracted by colorful packaging and fruit-flavored tobacco products, from becoming addicted. Medical experts see the ban as a way to curb growing health costs associated with tobacco-related illnesses.

Arguments against: Referendum 310 unfairly targets local retail vape shops and associated businesses, as existing laws already prohibit the sale of such products to individuals under 21 years of age.

Who referred it: Citizen Power Committee

Aurora ballot measures

The Aurora City Council members look on from behind the dais during public comment at an council meeting on Dec. 4, at the Aurora Municipal Center.

BALLOT QUESTION 3B

What it does: The proposal changes language in 15 articles of the city charter to replace gender specific language with gender neutral terms to “promote clarity, equality, and consistency.”

Who referred it: Aurora City Council

BALLOT QUESTION 3C

What it does: The proposal amends the city charter to provide a comprehensive procedure for filling vacant City Council seats based on the timing of the vacancy. If the vacancy occurs one calendar year or less, but more than 90 days before the next regular election for that seat, councilmembers will appoint a new member by majority vote. If the vacancy happens 90 days or less before the next regular election for that seat, the vacancy will remain unfilled until the election. If a vacancy occurs more than one calendar year before the next regular election, the vacancy will be filled by special municipal election or at the next regular municipal election, whichever comes first.

Who referred it: Aurora City Council

BALLOT QUESTION 3D

What it does: Eliminates the requirement that the city manager reside within city limits.

Who referred it: Aurora City Council

BALLOT QUESTION 3E

What it does: Changes two articles of the city charter to remove the prohibition on city elected officials simultaneously holding another elective public office.

Who referred it: Aurora City Council

BALLOT QUESTION 3F

What it does: Amends the city charter to consider at-large councilmembers and ward-specific councilmembers separate offices, like that of the mayor, for purposes of the term limits established by the city charter.

Who referred it: Aurora City Council

Aurora Downtown Development Authority

The following ballot questions will be on a separate ballot that goes out only to voters within the proposed Downtown Development Authority (DDA) boundary.

BALLOT QUESTION A

What it does: Voters within the proposed DDA boundaries only will decide whether to form a DDA to revitalize Colfax Avenue.

Who referred it: Aurora City Council

BALLOT QUESTION B

What it does: Voters within the proposed DDA boundaries only will decide if the DDA can use tax increment financing under Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

Who referred it: Aurora City Council

Littleton ballot measure

BALLOT MEASURE 3A

What it does: The proposal preserves single-family home neighborhoods by altering the land use code to restrict the development of multiplexes, duplexes, triplexes and beyond from being built in single-family home neighborhoods.

Who referred to it: Rooted in Littleton

Adams County School District 14

FILEP PHOTO: Adams County School District 14 Superintendent Karla Loría answers a question during a news conference Feb. 17, 2022, at the district's Board Auditorium in Commerce City.

Adams County School District 14 is governed by a five-member board of at-large members who represent the entire city.

Name: Janet Estrada

Bio: Assistant principal in Denver Public Schools; Adams 14 Board of Education vice president

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/drjanetestrada/bio

Reason for running: As a biliterate and bicultural leader and elementary school principal in the Denver Public Schools, Estrada said she understands the experiences of many families in Commerce City because she grew up in a hardworking middle-class family. She said she is a passionate school principal who has devoted her career to elevate the needs of her community’s most marginalized populations and create rigorous and relevant educational opportunities that will empower them for college or begin their career.

Name: Leona Pacheco

Bio: 59

Reason for running: Pacheco said she is running because, as a single mother and grandmother, she sees the need for stronger academic standards, safer schools and better communication between families and district leaders. She said her priorities are improving instruction and resources, addressing bullying, increasing parent involvement, promoting accountability and transparency in decision-making and ensuring schools reflect the needs and values of the community.

Name: Brandi Valdez

Bio: 45; photographer and house painter, chair of the District Accountability Committee.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/people/Brandi-Valdez-Candidate-for-Adams-14-School-Board/61579402484453/

Reason for running: As a parent to three children attending Adams 14 schools, Valdez said she is running for school board because she believes the community deserves better and she wants to be part of the solution in addressing academic achievement, student safety and support for special needs children as well as district transparency and accountability.

Name: Maria D. Zubia

Bio: 54; community outreach and resource coordinator at Community Health Services; Adams 14 Board of Education secretary

Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php/?id=100076390710770

Reason for running: Zubia said she is running for reelection because every student in Adams 14 deserves opportunity, belonging and a pathway to succeed on their own terms. She said that, as a lifelong Commerce City resident, she is focused on expanding dual-language programs, improving post-secondary readiness, increasing transparency and using resources wisely so our schools work for every child.

Aurora Public Schools

Children play on swings at Aurora Highlands P-8 after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2023.

Aurora Public Schools Board of Directors has seven total members, four of whom are up for election this year. Members serve four year terms and are not financially compensated. Up for election in November are Anne Keke, Michael Carter, Debra Gerkin and Tramaine Duncan. Duncan and Keke are running for reelection. There are four open seats and seven total candidates.

Anne Keke

Bio: 45; instructor at Red Rocks Community College

Campaign website: annekeke.com

Reason for running: Keke said serving on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education has been the honor of a lifetime. When she first ran in 2021, she was driven by a deep commitment to the students, educators and community. She knew the board faced real challenges — academic gaps, the impact of the pandemic, the mental health crisis — but she also knew that, together, the district could rise to meet them, she said. She is running for reelection because she believes in Aurora, she said, adding she believes that APS can be a destination district — a place where every child can thrive.

Gayla Charrier

Bio: 45; CNA; small business owner

Campaign website: charrierchangeiscoming.org

Reason for running: Charrier said she is running because she believe every child deserves a safe, equitable, and high-quality education, no matter their background or ability. As a CNA, former correctional officer, and parent of a child with special needs, she said she has seen how systems can overlook the most vulnerable students. She wants to ensure families feel heard, educators are supported, and decisions are made with transparency and compassion, she said. Aurora’s diversity is its strength, and she is committed to building partnerships that uplift every student and restore trust between schools and the community, she added.

Hendrix Percival Lewis

Bio: 51; principal software quality engineer

Campaign website: hendrixplewis.com

Reason for running: Lewis said his decision to run for the Aurora School Board of Education comes from a deep commitment to children’s future and a belief in the importance of collaboration. He has seen how communication gaps can cause tension between parents and teachers, and he wants to bridge that divide by promoting trust and transparency. As a connector, he will actively work with diverse parents, students, and community members to ensure everyone’s voices are heard, he said. If elected, he will focus on understanding board policies, fulfilling director responsibilities, and collaborating with colleagues to address the most urgent issues facing Aurora Public Schools.

Kristin Mallory

Bio: Contracting officer for federal agency

Website: kristinforaps.com

Reason for running: Mallory said she is running because she believes in the transformative power of public education. She has spent years serving the community through grassroots organizing, volunteer efforts, and civic engagement, and she wants to bring that same sense of purpose and accountability to the boardroom. She knows how policy and funding decisions directly impact students, families, and educators, she said. As a board member, she will prioritize equity, transparency, and intentional investment so that every APS student has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their zip code or background, she added.

Nino Pepper

Bio: real estate agent

Website: ninoforapsboard.com

Reason for running: Pepper said he believes he he is the best candidate to bring awareness and that his experience will allow students and parents to see he is a living proof of making it out of marginalized communities through education.

Tapsuru “Ousman” Ba

Bio: 33; program director at African Leadership Group

Campaign website: ousmanba.com

Reason for running: Ba said he is running because he works directly with students and their families in his day job at African Leadership Group (ALG) and he sees how the system needs to be changed to better serve them. The school system is hard to navigate for many of the families ALG serves, especially when it comes to figuring out how to get answers and help when kid need it. He can be a bridge between communities and the district to make schools more responsive and connected, he said.

Tramaine Duncan

Traimaine Duncan did not respond to the questionnaire.

Denver Public Schools Board

FILE PHOTO: Students roam the East High School campus during lunch on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The Denver Public Schools is governed by a seven-member board — five regional directors representing specific districts and two at-large members who represent the entire city.

AT-LARGE

Name: Alex Magaña

Bio: 57; executive principal of Grant Beacon and Kepner Beacon middle schools

Website: alexmagana4dps.com

Reason for running: Magaña said he is running to help the board regain community trust by setting aside political agendas, prioritizing transparency, and focusing on improving academic outcomes for all DPS students.

Name: Amy Klein Molk

Bio: 41

Website: amy4denver.com

Reason for running: Molk said she is running to rebuild trust, strengthen neighborhood schools, empower educators, and ensure every student feels safe, seen and prepared for the future.

DISTRICT 2

One of five regional districts, District 2 comprises southwest Denver with several neighborhoods that have large Latino populations, such as Westwood, Mar Lee and Ruby Hill.

Name: Mariana Del Hierro

Bio: 44

Website: mariana4dps.com

Reason for running: Del Hierro said she is running to address transparency issues, overcrowded classrooms, as well as achievement gaps for Latinx, multilingual and special education students.

Name: Xóchitl Gaytán

Bio: Licensed real estate agent; currently the director for District 2.

Website: gaytan4dps.com

Reason for running: Gaytán said she wants to continue the work the board has begun to keep resources in the classroom, support teachers and staff, as well as strengthen neighborhood schools.

DISTRICT 3

One of five regional districts, District 3 spans central and northwest Denver, including the historic and diverse neighborhoods of Highland, Sunnyside and Berkeley, along with parts of downtown.

Name: Caron Blanke



Bio: 51; leadership coach/consultant, Illumination Strategies

Website: caron4change.com

Reason for running: Blanke said she is running because every student deserves the opportunity to thrive in a school that is equitable, inclusive and responsive and will put children’s well-being back at the center of every decision, as well as to rebuild trust among the school community through listening, transparency and accountability.

Name: Scott Esserman

Bio: Esserman is an at-large director running for reelection in District 3.

Website: esserman4denverkids.com

Reason for running: Esserman said he is running to protect students and equity amid federal policy shifts under a second Trump administration; safeguard immigrant and marginalized students; balance federal mandates with local control and address enrollment declines and school closures.

Name: Donald “DJ” Torres

Bio: 41; faculty and teacher coach at MSU Denver School of Education.

Website: djfordenver.com

Reason for running: Torres said he is running improve academic outcomes by listening to teachers, partnering with families, and advancing equity across every classroom. He said he believes every child deserves a school where they feel safe, valued and supported, and where educators have the trust, tools and voice they need to help students thrive.

DISTRICT 4

One of five regional districts, District 4 is a diverse and rapidly growing area in Denver’s Far Northeast encompassing Montbello, a historically Black and Latino neighborhood, and the Gateway neighborhood near Denver International Airport.

Name: Jeremy Harris

Bio: 33; Chief Executive Officer of Harris Funeral Directors; PTA chair

Website: harris4dps.org

Reason for running: Harris said he is running because Denver Public Schools has lost focus on students. With only 38% of students reading or doing math on grade level, he said he believes it’s time for urgent, accountable leadership that prioritizes safety, achievement, and real results.

Name: Monica Hunter

Bio: 37; director of Human & Civil Rights, Colorado Education Association

Website: monica4denver.org

Reason for running: Hunter is running to prevent budget cuts and secure equitable resources for classrooms.

Name: Timiya Jackson

Bio: 35; youth violence prevention administrator with the city of Aurora.

Website: jackson4dps.com

Reason for running: Jackson said she is running because the community is calling for new leadership that keeps students at the center of every decision while uplifting the voices of families and educators.

Name: Michelle Quattlebaum

Bio: 54; currently the director for District 4.

Website: quattlebaum4denverkids.com

Why running: Quattlebaum said she is running to expand access to a quality education, create safe and healthy learning environments and increase culturally responsive programs that meet the diverse needs of students and families.

Douglas County School District

Bus driver Glen Hillman, checks the tires of his bus before leaving the Douglas County School District East Terminal, 17801 E. Plaza Drive, Parker, last week for his afternoon route.

Eight candidates are vying for four of the seven seats on the Douglas County Board of Education. As Colorado’s third largest, the district has more than 62,000 students across 92 public charter, elementary, middle and high schools. A president, vice president, secretary and treasurer are selected from the board by a majority of the voting members after the election.

DISTRICT B

Kyrzia Parker

Bio: Parent, licensed social worker, therapist, small business owner

Website: kyrziaparker4dcsd.com

Reason for running: Parker said she decided to run because she has experienced Douglas County Schools as a student, a professional, and now as a parent. As a student, she needed both an IEP and a 504 plan, and she remembers how much it mattered when teachers and staff believed in me, she said. Later, as a licensed social worker, she worked alongside special education teams and served on threat assessment teams, where she saw both the challenges and the incredible difference that strong schools and caring adults make in a child’s life. Parker said her top priorities are putting students at the center of decision-making, leading students to their full potential and strengthening trust and community connections.

Matthew Smith

Bio: Parent; military background; former law enforcement officer; IT global consulting practice; Douglas County Search and Rescue team

Website: www.commonsensedcsd.com/matt-smith

Reason for running: On his campaign site, Smith said he believes schools should reflect the values of the community: accountability, transparency, and respect for parents. He added that he supports fiscal responsibility, high academic standards, and a continued focus on core knowledge and real world skills. He promises to bring transparency, accountability, and common sense to the school board, adding he will listen to parents, stand up for students, and ensure schools focus on education, not agendas

DISTRICT D

Keaton Gambill

Bio: Parent; organizational leader

Website: commonsensedcsd.com/keaton-gambill

Reason for running: Gambill said he decided to run for the Douglas County School Board because I believe all stakeholders deserve a variety of voices from the board. He felt called to be a representative of community values. As a leader, he said, he believes every decision a school board makes must answer one question: Is this the best thing for students and the community? As a parent, he doesn’t chase headlines or follow party scripts. Instead, he uses common sense: start with the truth, strip away the noise, and focus on what actually works.

Tony Ryan

Bio: Parent, theater teacher, practicing attorney

Website: tonyryan4dcsd.com

Reason for running: Ryan said he wants his son and every child in Douglas County to grow up in schools that believe in them, that invest in them and that put them first. He wants to promote a robust system of extracurricular activities by funding the arts, clubs and athletics. Such programs should be funded fairly and not be seen as financial cut points when schools are struggling financially, he said. Ryan added that he prioritizes safety, mental health resources to lower caseloads, extra curricular activities and having a sense of belonging in school.

DISTRICT E

Deborah “Dede” Kramer

Bio: parent, background in finance.

Website: commonsensedcsd.com/dede-kramer

Reason for running: Kramer said she chose to run because she believe every child deserves an excellent education in a safe, supportive environment. As a parent, she said, she has seen first-hand how important schools are — not only for academic success, but also for shaping character, confidence, and future opportunities. She said parents and the community should have a strong voice in shaping schools and she is committed to bringing transparency, accountability, and common-sense leadership to the board. Kramer added she will prioritizes academic excellence, expansion of CTE programs and keeping boys out of girls sports.

Clark Callahan

Bio: parent, educator, former principle.

Website: clarkcallahan4dcsd.com

Reason for running: Whether in the classroom, walking the hallways as a principal, or the carpool lane, Clark said he has never lost sight of the core purpose of public education: helping every student succeed. With a wealth of knowledge and experience as both a parent and a career educator, he said he is running to champion excellence, expand opportunity, and build trust in schools. Callahan said his three priorities is creating multiple pathways for success, disciplined financing, providing students resources and competitive educator compensation.

DISTRICT G

Kelly Denzler

Bio: Parent, teacher

Website: kellydenzler4dcsd.com

Reason for running: Denzler said she decided to run because she wants more educator representation on the board. She became frustrated watching board meetings starting a year ago because it was clear that decisions were being made without more than lip service to their potential effects on teachers, she said. She wants teachers in the district to make it to 10 years and beyond, which she said won’t happen if they don’t have a seat at the table. Denzler said her priorities are teacher recruitment and retention, equitable education, repairing relationships between educators and the community, preparing students for tomorrow’s industries and critical thinking skills.

Steve Vail

Bio: Parent; corporate IT executive; Air Force veteran

Website: commonsensedcsd.com/steve-vail

Reason for running: Vail said he’s running to defend parental rights, expand school choice, and protect girls’ sports. Families deserve transparency, options, and fairness in every aspect of education, Vail said, adding he will bring common sense, fiscal discipline, and a strong focus on student success. He is asking for support to keep schools focused on what matters most — kids and their future, he said.

Jeffco Public Schools

Jeffco Public Schools

Jeffco Public Schools has three different Board of Education openings during the Nov. 4 elections this year: Districts 1, 2 and 5. The school board is made up of elected representatives for five different districts. Two of the representatives act as vice presidents, while one serves as the president. The board members are volunteers.

DISTRICT 1

District 1 makes up the northern part of the district, including schools in Ralston Valley, Standley Lake and Pomona. The current representative is Danielle Varda, who is not running for reelection.

Denine Echevarria

Bio: 43; Coordinator of operations

Website: denineforjeffcoschools.com

Reason for running: Echevarria said she is running because she believes the community deserves a strong voice and transparent leadership. As a lifelong educator and mom of three, including one Jeffco graduate, a current 9th grader, and a toddler in the class of 2042, she said she has seen firsthand how school board decisions affect families. When her neighborhood school, Sheridan Green, was closed, the community lost more than a building; it lost a gathering place, she said. She wants to ensure every Jeffco family feels heard, valued, and represented and to ensure fiscal responsibility.

Michael Yoccum

Michael Yoccum did not respond to the questionnaire.

DISTRICT 2

District 2 makes up schools in Golden, western parts of Lakewood and northern Green Mountain. It is currently represented by Paula Reed, who is not running for reelection.

Peter Gibbins

Bio: 44; trial attorney

Website: peterforjeffcoschools.com

Reason for running: Gibbins said he wants to promote greater transparency and accountability. All too often, district decision-makers work behind closed doors and don’t bother to meaningfully engage the community in decision making, he said, adding he wants to change that. He said he wants to work to retain quality educators and hire more and ensure the district approaches safety holistically, and consider students’ emotional needs as fully as their physical safety.

Samuel Myrant

Samuel Myrant did not respond to the questionnaire.

District 5

District 5 includes schools in Conifer, Chatfield, Columbine and Dakota Ridge.

Mary Parker

Bio: Owns HR consulting business; former systems engineer with Hewlett-Packard; current school board president

Website: maryparkerforjeffco.com

Reason for running: Parker said she is running for reelection because her four years of experience mean she can provide continuity to the board, as it works on hard challenges. There is a very steep learning curve for new board members before they know enough about how the district operates to be able to make good, informed decisions, she said, adding she has loved her work on the board and looks forward to continuing it.

Tina Moeinian

Bio: Mediator.

Website: tinaforjeffcoschools.com

Reason for running: Moeinian said that, growing up, her parents instilled in her the value of a good education. As a mediator, she has the privilege of bringing folks to the table so they can share their perspectives and support them in identifying their shared values and goals in order to develop resolutions and a path forward. That is why she is running, she said, adding she wants to ensure everyone in Jefferson County has a seat at the table and that all stakeholders feel seen and heard.

Gloria ‘Teresa’ Rascon

Age: 53

Bio: Retired Army veteran

Website: terri4jeffcokids.com

Reason for running: Rascon said schools are facing a storm of challenges: Currently enrollment is dropping, they are closing, academic achievement is stagnant, the district has a $39-$60-million budget deficit and trust is eroding. She said the district needs bold change that restores trust, strengthens safety, and delivers world class education for every child. She is committed to putting students first and confronting our district’s toughest challenges, she said.

Aurora City Council

The municipal center Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Aurora, Colo.

There are five Aurora City Council seats up for grabs this November, including one each in wards I, II and III, and two at-large. The council is composed of a mayor and 10 councilmembers. Of the 10 members, six represent the wards that section off the city. The other four are at-large members, who represent the entire city. Aurora’s councilmembers are part-time elected officials and the mayor is full-time.

WARD I

Aurora’s Ward I sits in northwest Aurora, bordered by Chambers Road to the east and 6th Avenue to the south. Crystal Murillo currently represents Ward I and is not running for reelection. There are four candidates for the seat.

Gianina Horton

Bio: 33; state of Colorado coordinator

Website: gianinaforaurora.com

Reason for running: Horton said she is running to pass bold, people-centered laws. For the past decade, she has worked to advance racial equity, strengthen community engagement, and drive systemic change, she said. From civilian oversight of law enforcement to leading a nonprofit and addressing disparities in the youth justice system, she has dedicated her career to justice and accountability, she said, adding she knows public safety means investing in dignified housing, strong mental health services, and community voice. As Aurora grows, she is running to close the gap between my community and council, she said.

Leandra Steed

Leandra Steed has dropped out of the race.

Reid Hettich

Bio: Executive director of Mosaic Unlimited, Inc.; lead pastor of Mosaic Church of Aurora; partner in the Dayton Street Opportunity Center

Website: reid4aurora.com

Reason for running: Hettich said the city — and Ward 1 in particular — is facing serious challenges, including political polarization, economic uncertainty, and both real and perceived public safety concerns. At the same time, the city faces unprecedented opportunities: the creation of a Downtown Development Authority and a Community Development Corporation, the growth of the Fitzsimons Innovation Community, and a renewed wave of community engagement. He is running to ensure the seizes this critical moment and turn these opportunities into lasting progress for our neighbors.

Stephen Elkins

Bio: 43

Website: elkins4council.com

Reason for running: Elkins said she is running to get it done for Ward I. She wants residents to feel safe so they can live, work, and play. She is honored to be endorsed by the police unions because they know her strong commitment to public safety, she said. She wants to focus on revitalizing Colfax and redeveloping Lowry and for the city government to be open to residents and businesses.

WARD II

Aurora’s Ward II encompasses northeast Aurora, extending east from Chambers Road and south to Hampden Avenue. Ward II is currently represented by Steve Sundberg, who is running for reelection against Amy Wiles.

Amy Wiles

Bio: 50; small business owner; product strategist/change management; chair of Aurora Human Relations Commission; member of Community Advisory Council for the consent decree

Website: amyforaurora.com

Reason for running: Wiles said she believes Aurora deserves greater transparency and accountability. Council meetings are closed to the public, and ward meetings have been reduced from monthly to quarterly, she said. In Ward 2, families — especially in the eastern areas — lack safe roads, intersections, community centers, libraries, and essential retail, she said. Public safety is also a concern, with Level 1 police response times ranging from 11 to 18 minutes. The community needs a leader who will advocate for equitable investment, offer creative solutions, and foster open communication with residents to ensure every voice is heard and every neighborhood is supported, she said.

Steve Sundberg

Age: 56; small business owner; real estate investor; member of several boards and commissions; councilmember

Website: reelectsundberg.com

Reason for running: Sundberg said he is running to see several major initiatives reach fruition — from expanding network of homelessness, mental health, and affordable housing services to key infrastructure improvements in Northeast Aurora and the rebuilding of the police force. When he first ran, it was in defense of his livelihood as a small business owner, he said, adding he continues to stand up for small businesses and working families in Aurora, ensuring that those making decisions for the city understand what it takes to run a business, create jobs, and contribute to our local economy.

WARD III

Ward III sits right under Ward I, going north-south between 6th Avenue and Mississippi Avenue and east-west between the Aurora-Denver border and Airport Boulevard. Ruben Medina currently represents Ward III and is running for reelection against Marsha Berzins.

Marsha Berzins

Bio: small business owner; councilmember for Ward III for 12 years; member of several Aurora boards and commissions

Website: marshaberzins.com

Reason for running: Berzins said she loves Aurora and wants to serve her area to help it get better. Ward 3 needs a representative who will stand up and speak out for its residents, she said, adding she has a strong proven leadership record while serving on the council. She will try to bring people together and serve all regardless of nationality, language, income levels or political party, she said. The yearly community picnic and twice a month ward meetings are examples of opportunities for the the area to come together. She believes in empowering people to fulfill their potential, she said.

Ruben Medina

Bio: 65; project manager at the Foundation Sustainable Urban Communities; former trustee of the Denver Foundation Board and senior supervisor at Aurora Parks and Recreation; member of several boards locally and internationally; councilmember

Website: rubenforaurora.com

Reason for running: Medina said he has dedicated his life to public service and bringing people together to help communities thrive – whether it was as a coach, public safety officer, or community organizer. In 2021, he ran for office to get real results for Ward 3, and he has delivered, he said. He is running to protect the progress that’s been made and complete his other campaign promises, including the first Youth Empowerment Center. In these times, he will ensure residents of every background live in a clean, safe, and thriving community, he said.

AT-LARGE

Two of four Aurora City Council at-large seats are open. At-large councilmembers represent the entire city. Both incumbents, Danielle Jurinsky and Amsalu Kassaw, are running for reelection against three other candidates.

Alli Jackson

Bio: 30; program director in the Culture and Inclusion Department at Arapahoe Libraries; member of Ad Hoc Citizens Charter Review Task Force and Downtown District Authority working group

Website: allijacksonforaurora.com

Reason for running: Jackson said she is running to make Aurora more economically prosperous for everyone. As a social worker and foster mom, she has seen how policies directly impact working families. She wants to bring compassion and common sense back to City Council, focusing on root causes of issues like crime, poverty, and housing insecurity. Aurora has so much opportunity, and she believes growth should benefit the people who live and work here. By investing in the local economy, protecting the environment, and putting community first, Aurora can build a city where every family has the chance to thrive.

Amsalu Kassaw

Bio: 43; lieutenant at Aurora Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Center; councilmember

Website: amsaluforaurora.com

Reason for running: Kassaw said he wants to continue serving the community that has given him so much. Since 2007, Aurora has been his home, a place of opportunity, diversity, and resilience. His mission is to connect, protect, and create a stronger future for all, he said. He is focused on public safety, affordable housing, and supporting small businesses while empowering youth and families. With years of experience bringing people together across our city, he is committed to ensuring every voice is heard and every neighborhood thrives. Together, he said, they can keep Aurora safe, inclusive, and full of opportunity for generations to come.

Danielle Jurinsky

Bio: 41; bar owner, entrepreneur; councilmember

Reason for running: Jurinsky said she seeking reelection because she feels there have been a lot of wonderful accomplishments in Aurora in her tenure. She is running again to button up unfinished business and move Aurora forward, she said.

Rob Andrews

Bio: 41; chair of Hastings College Student Affairs Committee and Board of Trustees; nonprofit leader

Website: andrewsforaurora.com

Reason for running: Andrews said the city deserves leaders who put people first. Aurora is at a crossroads – housing is increasingly out of reach, public safety requires community-based solutions, and too many families are being left behind, he said. He is committed to restoring trust, bridging divides on City Council, and ensuring every resident has a fair shot at opportunity.

Watson Gomes

Bio: 38; former grassroots leader in New York

Website: watsonforaurora.com

Reason for running: Gomes said he believes the city deserves independent leadership that puts people before partisan politics. Having lived here for 5 years, he has seen both the opportunities and challenges the community faces. His priorities are expanding affordable housing, improving public safety, addressing homelessness with compassion and practical solutions, and creating pathways to good-paying jobs and strong public education, he said. With a background in law, international relations, and grassroots leadership, he is ready to bridge divides and work collaboratively to build a stronger, more united Aurora where every resident can thrive, he said.

Centennial City Council

A mountain backdrop over homes in Centennial, Colorado.

Five seats are open on the Centennial City Council, including the mayor’s position. The city located south of metro Denver has roughly 108,000 residents.

MAYOR

Walter (Bennett) Rutledge

Bio: 73, professional civil service, IT, legal system management; served as an election judge and treasurer in Arapahoe County

Website: bennettrutledge.info

Reason for running: Rutledge said he spent the spring in the Colorado legislature as a volunteer lobbyist, watching legislators create laws in what he described as total disregard of the constraints laid out in the U.S. and Colorado constitutions. As far as Centennial was concerned, the legislators acted as if the city and its officials had no home rule charter or even any right to make decisions for ourselves, he said.

Donald Sheehan

Bio: 69; background in business; councilmember

Website: www.donforcentennial.com

Reason for running: Sheehan said he is running to lead the next quarter-century of the young and vibrant community. He enjoys the challenges and rewards of public service, he said, adding that includes guiding the city toward continued success. This involves keeping the city affordable by maintaining low taxes and fees, he said, adding he prioritizes public safety by working with law enforcement and first responders to ensure they have the resources to keep communities safe.

Christine Sweetland

Bio: Background in residential appraisals and business ownership, with sales and marketing experience; councilmember

Website: sweetlandforcentennial.com

Reason for running: Sweetland said she is passionate about serving her community and that she is an effective leader striving for excellence. She said she will actively listen to the needs of the people that she represents, adding the people who know her best know that she works hard on their behalf. Her vision is to see Centennial thrive as a safe community, where neighborhoods matter, businesses are valued and where unique spaces are created for all to enjoy, she said, adding she is running to make sure the city serves everyone.

DISTRICT 1

Robyn Carnes

Bio: 47; business owner and real estate professional, background in education, marketing and hospitality; councilmember

Website: carnesforcentennial.com

Reason for running: Carnes said she serving on the City Council has been a privilege, and she is running for a second term to continue building on what she and her supporters have started together. With five of nine seats on the ballot, Centennial needs steady, collaborative leadership to keep the city strong, she said, adding that District 1 has shown how working well together creates good governance. She wants to carry that forward citywide, she said.

Cindy Sandhu

Bio: 41; worked for congressional campaigns, former environment Peace Corps volunteer.

Website: cindy4centennial.com

Reason for running: Sandhu said she is running because she believes in Centennial and its citizens and she wants to work to better all lives with a focus on partnering with Littleton Public Schools, preserving the environment, and road and pedestrian safety.

DISTRICT 2

Ashish Vaidya

Bio: 43; background in political science and political education

Website: ashishforcentennial.com

Reason for running: Vaidya said he is an educator and, as a political scientist, he has seen some troubling signs about the state of the society. Young people today feel uncertain about the future: they are unsure they will be able to live empowered and fulfilling lives, he said. He is running because he wants to help demonstrate to the next generation that their voices matter, and that local government can be responsive to their needs. As the economy shifts, he wants to enable residents, workers and entrepreneurs to tap into their potential and achieve their goals, he said.

Carrie Penaloza

Bio: 56, background in law; served on city council budget, audit committees; former city councilmember

Website: carrieforcentennial.com

Reason for running: Penaloza said she has been fortunate to serve on the council previously, before returning to private life as a mom, wife, and neighbor. Now, she is excited to run again with more life experience. Having served on the council before, she found her work as a municipal prosecutor helped on two fronts. First, a prosecutor must be compassionate with victims. That involves listening and finding ways to address their concerns, which is also a big part of being a good member of council, she said. Second, this professional experience gives her the ability to dig deep into tough issues, she said.

DISTRICT 3

Ryan Dwiggins

Bio: 39; serves on planning commission; director of real estate business for projects across Colorado.

Website: dwigginsforcentennial.com

Reason for running: Dwiggins said as a four-year member of Centennial’s Planning and Zoning Commission, he values legacy the neighborhoods, business community, and quality of life that Centennial provides. He is running to ensure there will be a council that continues to understand the importance of community safety and services, that is familiar with housing and development and promotes fiscal responsibility. He said the council needs someone who is willing to listen and advocate for a variety of perspectives.

Patty McKernan

Bio: 66; background in product development with payment companies; political background with Arapahoe County; elected to state GOP committee

Website: None

Reason for running: McKernan said she wants Centennial to remain a great place to live. She is wary of those who want to introduce new layers of bureaucracy, costs, and unintended consequences, such as producer responsibility organizations pushing single hauler trash contracts, she said. She will not chase solutions looking for problems, she said. The city needs to remain fiscally responsible and only invest in projects that provide value for the general population, not special interests, she said, adding affordability is an issue and making prudent decisions is a priority.

DISTRICT 4

Durrell Middleton

Bio: 57; entrepreneur; sports team founder; cybersecurity specialist; military background

Website: middleton4d4.com

Reason for running: Middleton said he is running to help the city fulfill its promise to every resident, which is to keep Centennial the No. 1 city in Colorado. Like his football coach use to tell me, he said, “You are getting better or worse, nothing stays the same!” He said he recognizes the city’s current strengths, adding the council needs to keep an eye on the future to address key challenges, such as like affordability and safety.

Jeffrey Gilliam

Bio: 69; retired from licensed clinical practice with a background in dental medicine and biology

Website: jeffreyforcentennial.com

Reason for running: Gilliam said Centennial is amazing on many levels, which is the result of the vision of those who were instrumental in its establishment. In 2025, he took the Centennial 101 course offered by the city and realized the significance of having people in place who truly care about excellence, he said. The goal of serving now is to step into the challenging role of enhancing and maintaining the place where many will purposely and continually choose to raise families and ultimately retire, he said.

Commerce City Council

Homes that flank an industrial zone are seen from the air Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo.

Commerce City’s City Council has nine members who set annual goals and enact ordinances. The council has four members up for election in November, including Ward I, Ward III and two at-large seats.

WARD I

Ward I runs between US-76 and Brighton Boulevard, starting in southwest Commerce City and heading northeast. Oscar Madera currently represents Ward I and is not running for re-election.

Alexander Jacobson

Alexander Jacobson did not respond to the questionnaire.

Jose Guardiola

Bio: 45; executive director of college and career readiness for the Sheridan School District #2; former at-large councilmember from 2017-2021

Website: joseguardiola.com

Reason for running: Guardiola said Commerce City has been his home since 1983 and he lives in Belle Creek with his wife, Lisa, son, Jose Luis, and pug, Gus. A proud graduate of MSU Denver and Adams State, he serves as executive director of College and Career Readiness for Sheridan Schools. He has served on the City Council, worked with groups like INSPIRE and Reaching Hope, and championed equity and accessibility, he said. He is running to make the city safer, address housing and homelessness, create good-paying jobs, and ensure government is accountable, diverse, and responsive.

Lucy Molina

Bio: 51; community organizer; filmmaker; producer; public education and environmental justice leader; board member of Adams 14 school district

Website: facebook.com/LucyMolina4Ward1

Reason for running: Molina said she wants to give residents a stronger voice in the decisions that shape daily lives. Commerce City deserves leadership that listens, protects public health, supports small businesses, and prioritizes families over profit, she said. She has spent years advocating for clean air, environmental justice, and equitable education, she said, adding she is ready to bring that same passion and accountability to the City Council — ensuring transparency, unity, and opportunity for all.

WARD III

Ward III sits in the center of the city, running between US-76 and 96th Avenue and east-west between Chambers Road and Havana Street. Renee Chacon is the current Ward III councilmember and he is running for reelection against Jacob Wilson and Joanna Sandoval.

Jacob Wilson

Bio: sales professional; former Commerce City Culture Council Board member and Commerce City Parks, Recreation and Golf Advisory Committee member

Website: None

Reason for running: Wilson said he wants to bring greater fiscal accountability and transparency to the City Council. Commerce City is growing rapidly, and that growth comes with the responsibility to manage our tax dollars wisely, he said. His goal is to ensure every city investment delivers real value to residents, whether it’s safer streets, better schools, or smarter infrastructure. He believes the city can strengthen the community by having a disciplined budget that incorporates a forward looking planning that serves all its residents, he said.

Joanna Sandoval

Bio: 37; small business consultant for the state of Colorado; board member for metro district

Website: joannasandoval.com

Reason for running: Sandoval said she is running to improve Commerce City and bring vision and solutions through partnerships and collaboration. She sees a large need for economic development and small business opportunities, and she wants to have a first-hand forward-thinking impact in that area. She also wants to represent the needs of her ward and serve as the voice of her neighbors, she said, adding she would focus on safety and ensure the city offers the amenities that families want and deserve.

Renee Chacon

Bio: 40; co-founder of Womxn from the Mountain; member of Environmental Justice Action Taskforce; commissioner of equity analysis of community impacts for CDPHE; councilmember

Website: renewwithreneeco.com

Reason for running: Chacon said she is running to protect communities from predatory behaviors in development and industries for environmental health equity for current and future generations.

AT-LARGE

Commerce City has four at-large council seats. The two held by Kristi Douglas and Sean Ford are up for election. Douglas is running for reelection and Ford is not. There are six total candidates.

Alejandro Deleon

Bio: 30; former Air Force recruit and technology assistant

Website: alejandrodeleon.com

Reason for running: Deleon said he wants to ensure that Commerce City’s growth benefits everyone. He believes the city deserves leaders who listen, collaborate, and plan for the future and it needs common-sense leadership that listens, respects taxpayer dollars, and keeps local government focused on results, he said. His goal is to serve the people of Commerce City with transparency, honesty, and accountability, he said, adding he wants to help build a community where every voice is heard.

Jennifer Allen-Thomas

Bio: registered nurse, family nurse practitioner; Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies investigator for the medical board and board of nursing

Website: jenniferallenthomas.com

Reason for running: Allen-Thomas said living in the same house her entire life in Commerce City inspired her to get involved again in order to represent the people she loves. She wants to be the voice for the residents. As a former councilmember for four years and mayor pro tem for two years, experience matters, she said. She wants to work on economic development, safety, seniors, and expand public transportation, she dded.

Kristi Douglas

Bio: 71; former server, cleaner, receptionist and entrepreneurial small business owner; semi-retired independent realtor; former secretary for the Adams County Democratic Party; councilmember

Website: kristidouglas4commercecity.com

Reason for running: Douglas said America is living in dangerous times, in which there’s a possibility that democracy could die due to a rise in oligarchy and authoritarian power. It’s time to save ourselves from ourselves, but that takes strong leadership from the bottom up, which starts at the local level, she said. There has been obvious apathy toward getting involved and an unwillingness to stand up and speak out against the atrocities happening increasingly, but are also dismissed as acceptable, she said. She spent her first four years practicing civility, rocking the boat only on occasion and she plans to spend the next four getting real work done, she added.

Lori Young

Bio: 54; executive director of Adams 14 Education Foundation

Website: loriforcommercecity.com

Reason for running: Lori Young said she has devoted much of her career to Commerce City and raised her family there. She cares deeply about the city and wants to give back to the place that’s helped her family to thrive. Commerce City is a community of passionate, dedicated people, she said, adding residents possess a wealth of knowledge to contribute to the growth of the community. She’s passionate about bringing trust, collaboration and vision to her city’s leadership, she said, adding she believes the experience he has accumulated sets her up to make an impact on Day One.

Michelle Lee

Bio: 54; CEO of Seniors Helping Seniors, The Lash Lounge; public service advocate

Website: yourrightsmatters.org

Reason for running: Lee said the community deserves leadership rooted in experience, compassion, and a genuine commitment to service. With over 30 years in public service, she has dedicated her life to helping others and understanding the real needs of residents, businesses, and city departments, she said. It’s time the city moves beyond electing based on likability, family and reelect and instead choose leaders who truly care and have the proven experience to get things done, she said, adding she’s passionate about supporting residents, strengthening public safety, and creating growth for both new and longtime businesses.

Ryan Keefer

Bio: 43; managing director of AirView Source; member of the Commerce City Planning Commission; president of North Range Metro District #1

Website: keefer4council.com

Reason for running: Keefer said he is running to make city government more accountable, transparent, and responsive to residents. Too often, decisions are made without enough consideration for how they affect families and homeowners, he said, adding he wants to ensure tax dollars are spent wisely, that residents have a real voice in city planning, and that public safety and infrastructure keep pace with the community’s needs. He is not a career politician, he said. Instead, he is a neighbor who believes the city can do better if it focuses on results, not politics.

Stephanie Trujillo

Bio: 43; legal professional, adjunct professor, nonprofit executive; served on elected boards; appointed state commissioner; served on advisory boards

Website: trujilloforcommercecity.com

Reason for running: Trujillo said he is running as a concerned citizen. Throughout her life, she has been a servant leader and she wants to continue giving back to the community through public service. She knows firsthand the challenges facing families at every stage, and how city decisions impact day-to-day life, from neighborhood safety, reliable infrastructure, housing accessibility, and overall cost of living. She wants Commerce City to be a city where people and future generations can all thrive, she said.

Golden City Council

Golden as seen from Lookout Mountain Road.

There are four Golden City Council seats up for election this November, including one in each of the city’s four wards. Golden City Council includes a mayor, two district councilmembers and four councilmembers representing four different wards. Both of Golden’s councilmembers and mayor are part-time positions.

WARD 1

Ward 1 makes up the southeastern part of the city, stretching from Interstate 70 to the south and 19th Street to the northeast. Robert Reed, the current councilmember for the ward, is not running for reelection. Emily Kurzinski is the only candidate for the seat.

Emily Kurzinski

Bio: 31; principal architect of business strategy and pperations in the software industry

Website: emilyforgolden.com

Reason for running: Kurzinski said she is running she wants to protect Golden’s unique character and ensure the city’s success. She added she is running to be an authentic, open, and passionate councilmember with a fresh perspective. She said she wants to be a representative for those who want to have a voice, but may not have the time.

WARD 2

Ward 2 makes up the western part of the city, bordering Heritage Road on the east side and US 6 on the northside. It is currently represented by Paul Haseman.

Gerchard Pfau

Bio: 65; retired from 35-year career as an applied scientist

Website: gerchard4golden.com

Reason for running: Pfau said he has benefited from many programs over his life — scholarships, work programs, grants, advisors and mentors — and he wants to give back to his community. He said he wants to help guide Golden as it continues to evolve and he believes in the phrase, “It all starts local’”

Daniel Sung

Bio: Attorney

Website: dansungforgolden.com

Reason for running: Sung said Golden has a trust issue because of a broken process. His entire campaign, he said, is built on a simple promise — to get back to the Golden Way of doing things. That means a new, resident-first process where the city consults with neighbors from the start, co-design the solutions together, and then deliver on that shared plan with full accountability, he said.

WARD 3

Ward 3 makes up the northeast of the city, bordering Washington Avenue on the west and South Golden Road on the south.

Don Cameron

Bio: 63; former semi-conductor engineer and teacher for Jeffco Public Schools; current councilmember

Website: cameronforgolden.org

Reason for running: Cameron said he is running again because he knows he has been effective, made positive changes, represented his constituents as best he could and he wants to continue to protect what is great about Golden and help it move forward. He said he looked around for others in the ward who share his values and energy and could win in a local race — but he found no one better than him.

Loretta Huff

Bio: 64; retired after 35-plus years in telecommunications

Website: lorettaforgolden.org

Reason for running: Huff said she respects the commitment to the city from previous and current councilmembers and staff but that she also hears from a large number of residents that the city does not listen or value their input. She said she believes she can help improve that communication, leading to practical solutions that are built upon the expertise and wisdom of many.

Brad Prince

Bio: 55; High school social studies teacher

Website: None

Reason for running: Prince said he is running for city council to make sure that his 6-year-old daughter is raised in a community that is as vibrant and strong as Golden is today.

WARD 4

Golden’s Ward 4 makes up the northwestern section of the city, bordering Washington Avenue on the east and 21st Street on the southeast. It is currently represented by Bill Fisher.

Brendan Firlie

Age: 25; works in program cost controls for Collins Aerospace

Website: None

Reason for running: Firlie said he is running to preserve what makes Golden special — its small-town character, safe neighborhoods, and walkable community — while guiding smart, balanced growth. He said he has seen cities lose their sense of place when development and tourism outpace infrastructure and resident needs. He wants to ensure Golden’s future is shaped by those who live in the city, not outside interests, and that families, seniors, and small businesses continue to thrive, he said.

Sandra Knecht

Bio: 43; senior program manager

Website: sandraforgolden.com

Reason for running: Sandra said what drives her is her deep love for Golden and her profound respect for the volunteers and community members who have made the city so special. She wants to contribute to keeping what the community loves and changing what it doesn’t, she said, adding she believes in this community and the engagement that drives it.

Lakewood City Council

Jeff Padilla cleans the surface of The Rink at Belmar in November 2017, at the Belmar Shopping District in Lakewood.

There are five Lakewood City Council seats up for election, including one in each of the five wards. The City Council is composed of a mayor and 10 councilmembers, with two in each of the five wards. All of the councilmembers, including the mayor, are part-time, which is typical of a council-manager form of government.

WARD 1

Ward 1 is located in the north center of the city, bordered by Wadsworth Boulevard to the east and West Alameda Avenue to the south. Both Jeslin Shahrezaei and Glenda Sinks represent the area. Shahrezaei is up for reelection, while Sinks’ term ends in 2027. Shahrezaei is the only candidate running for the seat.

Jeslin Shahrezaei

Bio: Masters Degree in International Affairs; executive director of a local nonprofit providing apprenticeship programs for 18-24 year-olds; Mayor Pro-Tem for Lakewood

Website: jeslin4lakewood.com

Reason for running: Shahrezaei said she is proud of what has been accomplished in the last four years and wants to continue the work. In times of uncertainty, she said, who represents the people at the local level matters more than ever, adding local leaders are on the frontlines of protecting and reflecting shared values and setting a vision for the future.

WARD 2

Ward 2 is bordered by West Alameda Avenue to the south and Sheridan Boulevard to the east. Both Isabel Cruz and Sophia Mayott-Guerrero currently represent the area. Mayott-Guerrero’s seat is up and she is not running for reelection, while Cruz’s term ends in 2027. Liz Black is the only candidate for the seat.

Liz Black

Bio: 44; master’s degree holder; executive director of 40 West Arts District

Website: lizforlakewood.com

Reason for running: Black said she is drawn drawn to civic engagement and activism and she believes there is so much potential for real change locally. Through her work with 40 West Arts, she said she has witnessed murals being painted, parks built and other placemaking projects, like signage and sidewalks, adding these projects have a real impact on community

WARD 3

Ward 3 is located in the southeast of the city, bordered by West Alameda Avenue to the north and all the way down to West Yale Avenue on the south. Both Ken Cruz and Roger Low represent the area. Cruz is up for reelection, while Low’s term ends in 2027.

Ken Cruz

Bio: 32; small business owner

Website: cruzforlakewood.com

Reason for running: Cruz said he is running to continue building on the work that has been started, creating a city government that feels accessible, transparent, and local. He added that his goal is to keep fostering dialogue over division, turning fear into understanding and collaboration. He said he believes Lakewood’s future depends on listening to every voice, longtime residents, new families, small businesses, and those who’ve felt unheard and ensuring policies reflect the community’s shared values of dignity, stability, and opportunity.

Bonnie Nguyen

Bio: 36; EMT; health and wellness coach; AHA basic life support instructor; stop the bleed instructor.

Website: emtbonnie4lakewood.com

Reason for running: Nguyen said local government affects not only the community but also public safety for both the community and first responders. He added that he has seen first-hand when short-sighted choices by local government makes serving and protecting the community a lot harder and when public safety resources and units are strained. He said he wants to represent the unheard voices.

Pete Roybal

Bio: 65; served 21 years in the United States Army, including eight years in Special Forces; former small business owner; retired.

Website: PeteRoybal2025.com

Reason for running: Roybal said he is running to continue serving the community, adding that, during his previous two terms, he has focused on eliminating graffiti, helping establish a food bank that remains active today, supporting veterans, and promoting transparency and accountability in local government. He added that Lakewood faces critical decisions about growth, infrastructure, and quality of life, and he wants to ensure those decisions reflect the voices of residents and not outside interests.

WARD 4

Lakewood’s Ward 4 is located in the west of the city, bordered by South Kipling Parkway to the east and West Alameda Avenue to the north. Both Bill Furman and David Rein represent the area. Furman is up for reelection, while Rein’s term ends in 2027.

Bill Furman

Bio: 49; architect and the department leader for Cities and Places in this region for Jacobs

Website: BillFurman4Lakewood.com

Reason for running: Furman said he is raising his children in the city and he is invested in Lakewood remaining vibrant and successful. He said the issues the city is facing around housing, economic development and homelessness are issues that, through his professional work, history volunteering with the city, and years in the community, he can help address in ways that are sustainable and will support opportunities for Lakewood to thrive.

Desirée González

Bio: 45; community advocate focused on government transparency, disability access, and accountability across Jefferson County

Website: dez4Lakewood.com

Reason for running: González said she is running because corruption in Jefferson County is out of control and that insider deals, selective enforcement, and a lack of transparency have eroded public trust. Too often, ordinary residents face consequences while those with power or connections escape accountability, she said, adding she is running to restore balance — to bring sunlight, oversight, and truth back to local government.

Ariel Manzanares-Scisney

Ariel Manzanares-Scisney did not respond to the questionnaire.

WARD 5

Lakewood’s Ward 5 takes up the majority of the southern part of the city, starting at West Florida Avenue in the north and stretching as far south as Bowles Reservoir. Both Paula Nystrom and Jacob LaBure represent the area. Nystrom is up for reelection, while LaBure’s term ends in 2027.

Paula Nystrom

Bio: Retired

Website: paulaforlakewood.com

Reason for running running: Nystrom said she was sworn in February of 2024 and have collaborated with other councilors to effect positive change and increased transparency. She led the effort to stand up a council driven sustainability committee that will partner with city staff and the Lakewood Advisory Committee, she said, adding she was also able to ensure timely and proper notification to residents via changes to the parkland dedication ordinance. She added she wants to continue the work of protecting parks, improving air quality, ensuring the safety of residents, and expanding options for micro mobility, such as bike lanes, sidewalks and scooters.

Karen Gordey

Bio: 53; owner of Radiant Painting & Lighting

Website: karenforlakewood.com

Reason for running: Gordey said she is running because Lakewood deserves thoughtful, transparent leadership that listens to residents and not special interests. With more than 20 years of corporate leadership and experience as a small business owner, she said she is a proven problem-solver who knows how to identify waste, ask hard questions, and get results. Her focus is on protecting taxpayer dollars, preserving Lakewood’s character, and ensuring growth happens responsibly – with residents, not bureaucracy, guiding the city’s future.

Littleton City Council

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, workers toil on new homes under construction in a development near Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colo.

Four positions, including the mayor’s seat, are up for grabs in Littleton, where roughly 45,000 people call home in south metro Denver.

MAYOR

Kyle Schlachter

Bio: 44; current mayor; background in environmental science

Reason for running for mayor of Littleton?

Schlachter said he wants to make Littleton a better community for families like his. He also want to see the city be a place where teachers can afford to live and where children safely walk or bike to and from school. Additionally, he wants to preserve the wonderful parks and open spaces that residents cherish

Patrick Driscoll

Bio: 62; background in residential mortgage business, current councilmember.

Website: driscollforlittleton.com

Reason for running: Driscoll said he is running to protect neighborhoods and give neighbors a say in zoning changes that will impact their family’s safety and property values. He said he will also improve transparency and communication and work to get back to good governance. Littleton is an exceptional city that should fight to be unique, not more like Lakewood or Denver, he said, adding the worries he hears from citizens include protecting single family residences from density, poor road conditions, speeding, parking, homelessness and panhandling.

AT-LARGE

David Carlton

Bio: financing background with state representative employment experience.

Website: davidforlittleton.com

Reason for running: Carlton said he believes in protecting what makes Littleton special. Its neighborhoods have a character and charm that shouldn’t be sacrificed for high-density development that doesn’t align, he said. Growth can, should, and will happen — but it has to respect the identity of Littleton communities, he said. Reliable, safe streets, water and public services aren’t conveniences — they’re the building blocks of smart growth, he added.

Joel Zink

Bio: 35, background in law, appointed vacancy to Littleton City Council in January.

Website: joelforlittleton.com

Reason for running: Zink said Littleton deserves leadership that’s prepared, experienced, and focused on results. As a chief deputy district attorney in Arapahoe County, he said he has spent his career fighting for public safety, holding people accountable, and standing up for folks who have been wronged. On the council, he will keep working to find proactive solutions to real problems by fighting for the Safer Streets program, working to fix serious infrastructure issues, and taking a responsible, measured approach to growth.

DISTRICT 1

Darren Lemorande

Bio: 45, business owner with advanced process management/operations expertise.

Website: lemorandeforlittleton.com

Reason for running: Lemorande said he didn’t pay much attention to local politics in the past. But when he learned that the City Council is pushing to allow multi-family housing on nearly any residential lot, he realized how drastically those decisions could reshape Littleton and that it is clear the council has its own agenda, he said. Instead of just complaining, he decided to get involved and do something about it. He said he believes Littleton has lost touch with the people who make it great — its residents and local business owners.

Merrill Stillwell

Bio: 38, served on city council appointed board, present at all meetings, small local business owner.

Website: stillwell4littleton.com

Reason for running: Stillwell said he loves Littleton and wants the city government to deliver better services for citizens. He grew up in Littleton and he wants his young family to be able to enjoy its wonderful schools, museum, library, open spaces and high quality of life. He added that he wants his girls to have the same love for his hometown that he does, adding he will work hard to address the city’s issues.

DISTRICT 3

Amanda Henderson

Bio: 48, director of religion, politics and culture at theology institution

Website: amanda4littleton.com

Reason for running: Henderson said he believes that a better world begins at home — through safe, affordable neighborhoods, caring neighbors, thriving local businesses, and opportunities for everyone to participate and flourish. He is committed to fostering a Littleton that is safe, healthy, accessible, and welcome for all generations.

Curt Samuelson

Bio: 68, background in finance, planning commissioner, longtime mortgage lender

Website: curtforlittleton.com

Reason for running: Samuelson said that he wants to continue to give back to the city he loves, having served in various capacities. He noted that he has served 10 years on the Planning Commission, organized his Neighborhood Night Out in conjunction with the Littleton Police Department for 15 years and served three years on the Littleton Police Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

Northglenn City Council

The exterior of the new Northglenn Recreation Center, Senior Center & Theatre in Northglenn, Colorado on Thursday, September 23, 202. The recreation center will open to the public on October 9, 2021.

Four Northglenn City Council seats are up for grabs in November in Wards I, II, III and IV. The council has nine members, including the mayor.

Ward I

Ward I is located in the southeast portion of the city. It is currently represented by Megan Burns and Nicholas Walker, who is running for reelection against Madison Leighty.

Madison Leighty

Madison Leighty did not respond to the questionnaire.

Nicholas Walker

Bio: 38; served on several boards and commissions; councilmember

Website: walkerfornorthglenn.com

Reason for running: Walker said he brings real experience, a strong record of public service, and a deep commitment to putting Northglenn residents first. Over the past four years, he has worked hard to improve city services, enhance neighborhood safety and make local government more responsive and transparent, he said, adding he has listened to residents, addressed concerns, and prioritized what matters most to the community. He believes in public service that puts people over politics and results over rhetoric, he said. Northglenn deserves steady, proven leadership — and he is ready to continue working hard, solving problems, and making sure every resident’s voice is heard and respected, he added.

WARD II

Ward II is located in the northeast portion of the city. Its current councilmembers are Adam Nowicki and Jay Jaramillo, who is not running for reelection. Two candidates are running for the seat.

Jordan Stransky

Bio: 35; Adams 12 Five Star Schools administration

Website: facebook.com/groups/1270866704363276/

Reason for running: Stransky said she is running because she loves the city and believes everybody can do better at focusing resources where they matter most — safe neighborhoods, responsive city services, and smart community growth. As a single mom raising two children and a longtime Adams 12 employee, she sees first-hand the impact of local decisions on families. She wants to bring common-sense leadership and a resident’s perspective to the council, ensuring the city prioritizes people over politics and makes Northglenn a place all families are proud to call home, she said.

Joshua Sievers

Bio: 37; facilities director at a senior living community

Reason for running: Sievers said he wants to do the work in order to bring positive changes to the way people interact with, involve themselves in, and understand local government. He said he feels as if he has been drafted to the fight. In the Marine Corps Infantry, one learns to adapt, overcome and figure it out when challenges arise, he said. Being relentless, focused and fearless make a hard target and a fierce fighter, he added.

Mark Bromley

Bio: 56

Website: votebromley.com

Reason for running: Bromley said he is running because of the hate, neglect and abuse aimed at him and his family heritage to the foundations of Adams County since 1877 and much of Colorado by bad political actors. Political persecution is his motivation, he said, adding the city is in decay and is unable to help its residents. Northglenn has lost many essential functions over the decades, he said, adding he needs to restore the city to its former glory.

Rich Kondo

Bio: 59; nuclear submarine officer, retired at rank of captain; North Metro Fire Rescue District board member; councilmember

Website: richkondo.org

Reason for running: Kondo said his full-circle story starts and ends in Northglenn. As the Academy set the foundation for a successful navy career, Harvard Business School did the same for his marketing and business development career, he said. It never occurred to hi to pursue politics. It was only upon his mother’s passing after battling dementia did the notion of civic duty enter the picture, he said, adding he was privileged to answer that call in 2022, when the council picked him to fill the seat vacated by his predecessor. A life of service to the country and to society at-large in healthcare translates well to serving in local government, he added.

Ryan Easterling-Babin

Bio: 36; financial counseling; vice chair of Northglenn’s Diversity, Inclusion and Social Equity Board

Website: easterlingbabin4northglenn.com

Reason for running: Easterling-Babin said his upbringing in the South has given him a unique ability to build bridges between opposing sides without compromising core principles and values. He believes in real solutions over ideological divides, with the ultimate goal of avoiding self-serving politics and making government work better for everyone, he said.

WARD IV

Ward IV is located in the southwest portion of the city. Its current councilmembers are Shannon Lukeman-Hiromasa and Jody Roper, who is running for reelection against Ann Nevares.

Ann Nevares

Ann Nevares did not respond to the questionnaire.

Jody Roper

Bio: 50; educator in Adams 12 school district

Website: roperfornorthglenn.com

Reason for running: Roper said he is seeking reelection to the City Council because she believes in the power of local government and the importance of being a strong voice for our community. Over the past two years, she has worked hard to understand Northglenn’s budget, infrastructure, and strategic plan, she said, adding that, with exciting opportunities ahead, the city needs experienced leaders at the table. As a 22-year resident, mother, educator, and community leader, she brings a unique perspective and deep commitment to serving the city, she said.

Thornton City Council

The Thornton City Council consists of a mayor and eight councilmembers, two elected from each of the city’s four wards. One candidate per ward is up for election in November.

WARD I

Ward I sits in southwest Thornton and is represented by Justin Martinez and Cherish Salazar, who is running for reelection unopposed.

Cherish Salazar

Bio: 56; community activist, councilmember

Campaign website: cherishforward1.com

Reason for running: Salazar said she is running for Thornton City Council to have more community engagement with the police because she believes in community policing and a need for public safety. She believes in inclusive and vibrant communities and she is looking for innovative solutions to this issue. She added that she is a strong advocate for Ward 1.

WARD II

Ward II encompasses southeast Thornton and is currently represented by Roberta Ayala and Jessica Sandgren, who is not running for reelection. There are three candidates for Ward II.

Eric Montoya

Bio: 44; memorial consultant; served on the City Council from 2012 to 2019

Website: montoyaforthornton.com

Reason for running: Montoya said being in the death care industry, he is constantly reminded of how short life is and the importance of the legacy a person leaves behind. He wants to leave a functional government to his grandsons, one that provides the services the community deserves and pays for with taxes. More compassion in society is needed and he has the experience to do that, he said.

John Alge

Bio: 61; Army veteran; retired mail handler with USPS; community organizer

Website: johnalgeforthornton.com

Reason for running: He is running to be a compassionate listener and to expand on his servant leadership in the community. He will collaborate with members of the city staff, fellow councilmembers and neighboring municipalities to find solutions to issues, he said, adding he will empower neighbors for ideas and positive feedback to help strengthen Thornton.

Rebecca Berner

Rebecca Berner did not respond to the questionnaire.

WARD III

Ward III encompasses northeast Thornton and is currently represented by David Acunto and Tony Unrein, who is not running for reelection. There are three candidates running to represent Ward III.

Devin Byrd

Bio: 39; consultant on cybersecurity and forensics for DevSec LLC; advisor for Marist University’s Cybersecurity capstone program; vice president and financial advisor and former president of Woodbridge Station HOA

Website: byrdforthornton.com

Reason for running: Byrd said he is running to ensure continued safety, vibrancy, and accountability for families and businesses. He values transparency, fiscal responsibility, and safeguarding residents’ quality of life, which is why he believes the city government should prioritize core services, such as supporting first responders, maintaining infrastructure, and planning growth responsibly without imposing undue financial burdens on taxpayers. Thornton deserves leadership that listens, acts with integrity, and prioritizes residents’ well-being over personal agendas, he said.

Mark Gormley

Bio: 63; retired; canvassed for local candidates; activist

Website: gormley4thornton.org

Reason for running: Gormley said he is running to serve the public by providing fresh perspectives and input as he learns more about the city’s inner workings and can validly suggest ideas on the issues and matters presented by city departments and citizens. He wants to serve residents’ needs specifically and to generally help steer the city into the future. He also wants to contribute to the cultural and economic development of the city by supporting residents’ origins and the needs of small business, he said. Finally, he wants to be a part of the bulwark that helps protect Thornton from the negative impacts of state, regional or national decisions, he said.

Sam Nizam

Bio: 63; small business owner; two terms on City Council

Website: samforthornton.com

Reason for running: Nizam said he is running because he is passionate about serving the community and working to improve the quality of life for all residents. He believes in fostering safe neighborhoods, supporting local businesses, and ensuring that the city continues to grow sustainably. His goal is to listen to residents’ concerns, advocate for effective solutions, and collaborate with others to make Thornton a thriving, inclusive, and vibrant place for everyone, he said.

WARD IV

Ward IV encompasses northwest Thornton and is currently represented by Chris Russell and Karen Bigelow, who is not running for reelection. There are three candidates for the seat.

Amanda Pedrianes

Bio: 34; business analyst; board member on Businesses of Thornton Advisory Commission; healthcare advocate; member of Thornton Arts, Sciences and Humanities Council; Women’s Caucus vice president

Website: amandaforthornton.com

Reason for running: Pedrianes said she is running for Thornton City Council to amplify the voice of the next generation. The challenges the city faces require bold, forward-thinking solutions, especially when it comes to the growing Generational Gap in Affordability. This gap is a root cause of many issues in the city, she said. By investing in young people through housing, opportunity, and inclusive planning, the city can build a Thornton where every generation has a chance to thrive, she said, adding it’s time to bridge the gap, build smarter, and shape a future that works for all.

Drew Morris

Bio: 41; real estate entrepreneur; Adams County Open Space Advisory Board; Businesses of Thornton Advisory Commission

Website: drew4thornton.com

Reason for running: Morris said he is running because the city deserves servant leadership focused on smart growth, public safety, and creating a strong, small-business-friendly environment. As a Marine veteran and local entrepreneur, he has learned the importance of service, accountability, and results, he said. Thornton is at a crossroads: The city can either plan responsibly for the future or let the wrong type of growth outpace the quality of life that drew in people, he said. He wants to make sure neighborhoods stay safe, infrastructure keeps up, and that the local government truly works for the people and businesses who call Thornton home, he said.

Jason Anaya-Ledeboer

Bio: 42; commercial banker at a local credit union; involved in organizations in Thornton, school district and county

Website: jasonforthornton.com

Reason for running: Anaya-Ledeboer said he is running to ensure the city continues to grow responsibly, while maintaining the quality of life that makes it a great place to live and raise a family. With his background in finance and community involvement, he wants to promote smart investments in infrastructure, housing, and local businesses that strengthen neighborhoods and expand opportunity, he said. Thornton deserves thoughtful, practical leadership that listens to residents and builds consensus around solutions that work, he said, adding he is committed to representing the community with integrity, transparency, and a focus on long-term sustainability.