Colorado pays to keep Rocky Mountain National Park visitor centers open
Colorado is picking up the tab to keep two visitor centers of the Rocky Mountain National Park open as the federal shutdown entered its third week.
The state will pay $3,200 per day to keep the Beaver Meadows and Kawuneeche visitor centers open starting on Oct. 24. The arrangement will continue for seven days.
Two state agencies — the Department of Natural Resources and the Tourism Office — will split the cost, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Thursday.
