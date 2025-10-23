Trump’s plan to import beef from Argentina draws bipartisan backlash in Colorado

President Trump’s plan to offset high U.S. beef prices by importing beef from Argentina is drawing criticism from producers and politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Politico reported Wednesday that the president plans to quadruple the amount of beef imported from Argentina, which could risk alienating longtime farm-state allies.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Denver, told Colorado Politics senators from numerous cattle-producing states are expressing their displeasure with the White House.

“This kind of ‘getting in the middle of market prices’ is not appreciated,” Hickenlooper said.

Trump’s meddling in the market has resulted in a 4% price drop, a loss in profits, at a time when producers are preparing to ship cattle to market, Hickenlooper explained.

Those price drops might not be a big deal for the large producers, but smaller ones had set their cattle prices last spring, the senator said.

Hickenlooper said he and other senators from beef-producing states are putting together a bipartisan letter to the president. The top 13 states, including Colorado, produce more than a billion pounds of beef annually, with a value ranging from $1.65 billion for Montana to $11.35 billion for Texas.

“Let’s recognize this is not an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars, and meddling with beef producers is unwelcome interference,” Hickenlooper said.

Colorado Cattlemen’s Association President Curt Russell explained the economics behind the beef market.

Consumers are not complaining about beef prices, Russell said. The quality of U.S. beef is high, and it’s safe for consumers. That high cost is tied to steaks or other high-dollar cuts.

Contrast that with beef imported from Argentina, which is almost entirely used for hamburger, he said.

Trump’s plan will have a short-term impact, but it comes at a difficult time for producers.

Cattle markets run in 10 to 12-year cycles, Russell said. Right now, the market is approaching the high of that cycle —the peak in prices.

During the low point of that cycle, producers tend to lose money, but they make up for it when the cycle peaks. If prices drop, some producers —mostly large-scale ones —will be OK, but that leaves far less money to backfill the losses from previous years.

Russell said he’s not opposed to importing beef; the U.S. needs to import hamburger, and being able to make more of it reduces prices for consumers.

Janie Van Winkle runs the Van Winkle Ranch near Grand Junction. She agreed that importing beef from Argentina is necessary.

Only 2% of the beef in the US is from Argentina, she said. With that small of a market, it would be surprising if they could export that much more.

When beef imports come from Argentina or Australia, it’s called lean-trim. Producers in the United States have a lot of fat from their beef and that gets mixed with the lean trim and that’s what 70/30 hamburger comes from, primarily used in processed food and for fast food restaurants, Van Winkle explained.

Those imports wouldn’t impact the meat case at the grocery store because it isn’t sold there, she said. What it does impact, very negatively, is the cattle markets.

The president’s comments caused a drop in the cattle markets. A drop of about $20 per hundred weight for a calf that weighs 600 pounds, that’s a $120 loss on every calf. For 80 calves, that’s almost $10,000. That’s multiplied across multiple families, Van Winkle said.

The critical part is the timing. “We contracted for our calves in July,” but smaller producers selling their calves on the market now are being impacted psychologically by this.

She also noted that wages for US consumers have kept pace with prices for U.S. beef

Buck Wehrbein, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, told PBS on Wednesday that their core concern is that the president is making a “misguided attempt to lower prices to the consumer.”

Wehrbein said this will negatively impact producers while doing almost nothing for consumers.

But it’s more than beef prices that have producers concerned. Wehrbein said Argentina has problems with hoof-and-mouth disease and that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not done a good job of ensuring that Argentine beef is safe.

Safety is also among the concerns cited by Colorado House and Senate Republicans, who sent a letter Wednesday to the secretaries of the treasury and agriculture. Ranchers are “deeply concerned” about the potential for increased beef imports from Argentina and other foreign suppliers, they wrote.

“These hardworking families have endured decades of unpredictable government interference in agricultural markets” and know that such actions often spell disaster. The cattle market, when left alone, will correct itself through basic supply and demand, the lawmakers wrote.

They also asked that the administration protect U.S. herd health “by maintaining strict biosecurity protocols against foreign diseases like the New World screwworm,” which was detected in August just 70 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border and which is a threat to livestock.

The letter was signed by 32 of the 34 Republicans in the state General Assembly.

Across the aisle, the chairs of the House and Senate agriculture committees also issued statements in support of Colorado’s beef industry.

“President Trump’s so-called ‘America First’ policies and his reckless trade wars are hurting Colorado’s hardworking farmers’ and ranchers’ bottom line,” said Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco and Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, in a statement Wednesday.

“Trump’s latest suggestion to purchase more Argentine beef will only cause chaos and confusion in the U.S. beef markets, undercut cattle producers and do nothing to lower the cost of beef. Flooding the market with Argentine beef will harm cattlemen and women in Colorado, who have worked tirelessly to produce high-quality beef for, in some cases, generations,” they said.