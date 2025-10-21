NEWSLETTERS
Denver joins suit against Trump administration claiming grants have unlawful conditions

By 10/21/2025 | updated 22 hours ago
The The City and County of Denver has announced it has joined others in legal action supporting California Gov. Gavin Newsom's legal challenge to deployment of National Guard troops to his state despite objections.

Denver has joined Chicago, New York, Boston, Baltimore, New Haven, Minneapolis and St. Paul in suing the Trump administration over what they claim are unlawful conditions imposed on federal grant funding.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in a U.S. District Court in Illinois, “aims to prevent the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from making grant funding contingent on compliance with the administration’s stance on DEI,” according to a statement released by Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s office Tuesday.

125-cv-12765-chicago-v-noem-et-al

“Specifically, DHS has adopted unlawful new conditions in its ‘Standard Terms and Conditions’ that require adherence to the Executive Branch’s domestic political agenda and imposed those new conditions as barriers to Plaintiffs’ acceptance of grants administered by DHS and FEMA,” the plaintiffs state in the lawsuit.

In June, a federal court granted Denver a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against the Trump administration over threats to withhold millions of dollars in federal transportation grant funding.

However, DHS later made clear that future reimbursements would be made contingent on signing on to the Trump administration’s directives involving DEI.

City officials said that Denver has declined to do so.

Johnston asserts that the grant conditions have little to do with diversity, equity, and inclusion and are more about the Trump administration’s political aims.

“President Trump is threatening to strip cities of critical funding for everything from fighting fires to protecting concertgoers at Red Rocks from serious threats,” Johnston said.

Denver has already filed four lawsuits against the Trump administration to protect federal funding, along with recently filing two amicus briefs pushing back against the president’s use of National Guard troops to enforce federal immigration policy in U.S. cities.

As recently as last week, Denver joined dozens of other cities, counties and local governments in filing an amicus brief in support of Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit challenging funding cuts in President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

Avatar photo
Deborah Smith

Reporter

