CO PO Calendar | Oct. 13 – 19
CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, OCT. 13
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
- Stand Up for the Constitution: HD 51 Candidate Forum, 6-8 p.m., 2510 I-70 Frontage Rd., Grand Junction
- (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor & Economic Development Monthly Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/labor to join the meeting
TUESDAY, OCT. 14
- DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information
- (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Supper Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit larimercorw.com for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83186239826 passcode 710309 to join the meeting
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-9 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
- (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84116760583 to join the meeting
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15
- (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree
- DRCOG: Executive Committee Meeting, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
- DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
- (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Book Club-Reclaiming the Nation, 6-7:30 p.m., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
- (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
- (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-education-council-monthly-meeting-tickets-1301415762579 to join the meeting
THURSDAY, OCT. 16
- (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5 p.m., 1350 Birch St., Montrose
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Century Club Event with Kaia Gallagher, 5:30-7 p.m., register in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2025centuryclubevent
- (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship, 5:30-8 p.m., 5607 US Hwy. 85, Sedalia
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour, 6-10 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., Bldg. 53 Ste. 450, Lakewood
- (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to register in advance
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting
FRIDAY, OCT. 17
- (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock, RSVP to kent.cheese@firstwestmortgage.com
- (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
- (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Education Initiative Meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact coloradoeducate@gmail.com for Zoom link
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
SATURDAY, OCT. 18
- NO KINGS Protest, visit https://www.nokings.org/#map to find your local protest
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republicans Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:15-9:45
- a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information
- (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2025 State Convention, 8 a.m.-11 p.m., 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver, purchase tickets at https://lpcolorado.org/event/lpco-2025-state-convention-2025-10/
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: October Volunteering with Denver Young Dems, 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m., 10700 E. 45th Ave., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting
- Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Reform or Revolution Book Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2016 E. 17th Ave., Denver
- Northern Colorado Republican Governor Candidates Forum, 5-8 p.m., 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, register at https://nocowrapup.com/
SUNDAY, OCT. 19
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internal Organizing Committee, 4-5 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83128758120 to join the meeting