Colorado House Republicans to choose new minority leader Saturday

On Saturday, the Colorado House Republican caucus will select a new minority leader to replace former Rep. Rose Pugliese of Colorado Springs, who resigned on Sept. 15.

To date, two candidates have announced their intention to seek the top post. However, current House Assistant Minority Leader Ty Winter of Trinidad did not throw his hat in the ring. The two interested in taking the leadership role are Rep. Ken DeGraaf of Colorado Springs and Rep. Jarvis Caldwell, who represents Monument and northern El Paso County.

DeGraaf of Colorado Springs is in the midst of his second term in the House. A commercial airline pilot, DeGraaf is part of the most conservative wing of the GOP caucus. He’s also a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is one of the main go-tos when House Republicans filibuster, which he often begins with a reading from the Declaration of Independence.

DeGraaf’s legislative agenda is notable for a couple of reasons: he’s interested in civil asset forfeiture and expanding the state’s homestead exemptions. He’s also one of the very few lawmakers who sticks to the five-bill limit and has never been a co-prime sponsor of a Senate bill in his three years.

He has had just one bill in his three years signed into law, on due process for asset forfeiture in 2023.

Caldwell represents Monument and northern El Paso County and is in his first year in the House. Caldwell served 10 years in the Air Force.

Before running for office last year, Caldwell worked as a legislative aide, and in 2022 was hired by the late House Minority Leader Hugh McKean as the caucus’s communications director. He was McKean’s final hire; McKean died three days before the 2022 election.

Caldwell also stuck to the five-bill limit in 2025, running four bills, including one signed by the governor, tied to traffic violations when someone fails to yield to a school bus.

Caldwell, while conservative, has not been shy about taking on the state party. After last November’s election, he criticized the then-party leader, Dave Williams, for failing to support GOP candidates in the 2024 election and instead focusing on culture issues.

Given the current make-up of the GOP caucus, where the power wielded by the far right of the caucus has diminished over the last several years, Caldwell is believed to hold an edge in the race.

Pugliese cited the toxic environment of the House in her resignation letter on Monday, as well as a battle with the House Majority Leader, Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge. That was tied to an incident with former Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud, who photographed Rep. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins, and then distributed the photo among his GOP colleagues.

Zokaie claims that led to threats against her and her children when the photo was posted on a conservative social media account on X.

Armagost had already announced he would resign in September to move to Arizona, but in the wake of a possible censure resolution, he moved up his resignation to Aug. 21.

Despite the participation of some of the caucus in that incident, which did not include Pugliese, they voted almost unanimously to support a resolution condemning Armagost for his behavior.

Caldwell voted in favor of the resolution; DeGraaf was one of only two lawmakers, both Republicans, to vote against it

The election will be held remotely at 8 a.m. on Saturday.