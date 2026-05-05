Medicare advantage was there when my family needed it most | FEEDBACK

By Tony Gagliardi

I would like to address the important distinction between discussing health care in theory and experiencing it firsthand. I learned this the hard way when my late wife faced serious medical issues. That’s also when I learned about the difference Medicare Advantage makes.

Navigating the initial months was challenging as we consulted with physicians, managed treatments and made critical decisions. During this difficult period, the last thing we needed was to contend with a complicated insurance system.

Fortunately, our Medicare Advantage plan provided reliable structure and coordinated care, allowing us to focus on her well-being and our time together. This program is not only personally meaningful to me, but also to millions of Americans and their caregivers. It is more than an abstract policy topic; it is an effective solution when families require support the most.

Many seniors throughout Colorado have chosen Medicare Advantage because it leverages private-market principles to offer greater options and flexibility. The competition among plans promotes cost control and encourages higher standards of service. This program is especially vital for rural and underserved communities, where accessing specialists can be burdensome. For seniors managing chronic conditions, Medicare Advantage eases the strain by facilitating access to care and providing preventive benefits.

Protecting this program is crucial. Recently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized the 2027 payment update for Medicare Advantage plans, resulting in a higher increase than initially proposed. Though this adjustment is positive, health care costs continue to rise faster than the updated rate of 2.48%. As a result, some plans may need to make changes next year to remain sustainable, which could affect premiums, benefits and provider networks for beneficiaries.

Further legislative proposals, such as the No UPCODE Act, threaten to undermine the program’s effectiveness by reducing care coordination, in-home support and preventive services. These elements are central to the success of Medicare Advantage. Should these supports be diminished, seniors may face increased costs and reduced access to essential services, particularly in rural areas.

It is imperative we put politics aside, and work to strengthen Medicare Advantage to ensure seniors and their families continue to receive support along with the quality care they deserve.

Tony Gagliardi is a Denver based government relations consultant and former state director of a national small business association.

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