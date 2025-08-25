Aurora City Council to vote on removal of boards, hear about invasive insect issue

Aurora councilmembers will cast a final vote on getting rid of two of its commissions and boards at a meeting Monday night.

The City Council will also hear from staff about handling an issue with Emerald Ash Borers, which quickly kill Ash trees.

Councilmembers will vote on finalizing ordinances to get rid of the Independent Review Board and the Human Relations Commission.

At the last council meeting, councilmembers voted to get rid of the board and commission despite backlash from the community.

The council voted to keep the Youth and Veteran’s Commissions, which were also on the chopping block, after community members and councilmembers pushed to keep them.

Removing and consolidating boards and commissions is meant to “enhance coordination, reduce redundancy and improve the allocation of resources,” according to meeting documents.

Aurora has 28 boards, commissions, committees and authorities composed of almost 300 resident volunteers appointed by city councilmembers. As of November, there were 56 vacancies.

Councilmembers will also vote on an ordinance Monday night that puts the appointment and removal of the court administrator into the hands of the city manager rather than the council.

The purpose would be to “streamline” administrative operations and “align with best practices in municipal administration,” according to council documents.

At a study session Monday, councilmembers will hear from staff about Emerald Ash Borers and staff’s plan to address the problem they’re causing for Aurora’s Ash trees.

Emerald Ash Borers kill Ash trees within three to five years of infection and Aurora has 110,500 Ash trees, council documents say. Of them, almost 5,000 are city-owned.

The plan includes replacing some city-owned ash trees, treating others and encouraging private residents to do the same, according to council documents. Staff have put aside $10,000 for treatment.

Monday night’s study session is open to the public via livestream at 5:15 p.m. The public comment listening session, which councilmembers voted to bring back recently, will start at 6 p.m.

The regular meeting of the council will follow starting at 6:45 p.m.

Meetings are livestreamed at the Paul Tauer Aurora Council Chambers, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, and on AuroraTV.org, YouTube.com/TheAuroraChannel and cable channels 8 and 880.