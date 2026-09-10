Evergreen High School marks one year since shooting on campus

Thursday marks one year since the Evergreen High School shooting that injured two students and left the shooter dead.

On Sept. 10, 2025, Desmond Holly, 16, entered the school armed with a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and opened fire around lunchtime.

On Wednesday, the high school released a statement sharing its gratitude for the “love and care that has surrounded our students, staff and families.”

Over the past year, the Evergreen community showed up for the high school in “countless ways,” the statement said, extending a thank you to families, first responders, mental health professionals, local businesses, community organizations and neighboring schools.

Matthew Silverstone, one of the victims of the Evergreen High School shooting, was released from the hospital on Oct. 14. (Denver Gazette file photo)

“Healing and recovery do not follow a timeline, and that work continues,” the school’s statement said. “We recognize that members of our community are in different places, and we remain committed to supporting one another with patience, compassion and understanding.”

According to a 664-page report by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Holly first opened fire inside the boys’ bathroom and shot the first victim, who has yet to be publicly identified.

The victim was able to run away and left the school to get medical attention. In a statement, the victim’s family said he and a friend confronted Holly and later warned others about the shooting prior to the lockdown being announced.

Holly then wandered the halls of the school, firing more shots at teachers and students but missing. He left the building and attempted to gain access to other buildings, but they were locked.

He left the school grounds, where he confronted Matthew Silverstone and shot him twice.

A school resource officer and two sheriff’s deputies confronted Holly and ordered him to put the gun down. Holly initially said he would, then shot himself in the head.

Flowers sit on a fence post outside Evergreen High School on Sept. 11, 2025, as police investigate several crime scenes in and around the school after yesterday’s shooting. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

He was pronounced dead later that day.

The report said Holly fired a total of 19 shots out of the 50 he had brought to school. Both boys who were shot survived but will likely face lifelong injuries, according to authorities.

Holly reportedly held racist and antisemitic beliefs. Some told the police they suspected he might have been targeting the school’s Gay Straight Alliance. Alliance members reported Holly yelling homophobic slurs and firing shots at them while they tried to hide.

Holly reportedly had videos on his phone of past school shootings set to music.

It is unknown how he got access to the revolver used in the shooting. A lawyer for the family told police it was stored in the safe. Holly’s parents were ultimately not charged with a crime in connection with the shooting.

On the anniversary of the shooting, school leaders said they are “incredibly proud” of their students and staff, who continue to drive school success “despite extraordinary challenges.”

EHS’s graduating class of 2026 had a 100% graduation rate, and the school remains the top-performing traditional high school in Jeffco Public Schools, according to the statement.

“Perhaps most importantly, our students continued to show up for one another — leading, serving, competing, performing, laughing and creating connection and belonging throughout a year unlike any other,” the statement said.

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen introduced a resolution to members of the U.S. House Thursday honoring the victims and expressing gratitude to first responders, law enforcement, educators, faculty and neighbors who helped protect students and staff, according to a news release from her office.

Sen. Michael Bennet is leading a companion resolution in the Senate, the release said.

“Our country’s gun violence epidemic has shattered countless lives and is now the leading cause of death for our kids — a reality none of us should accept,” Pettersen said in the release. “Today, we stand with the Evergreen community and promise to keep fighting in Congress to ensure our kids are safe at school and in our communities. They deserve so much better.”

Denver Gazette reporter Matt Kyle contributed to this report.