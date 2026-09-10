How Charlie Kirk’s murder drove Trump’s crackdown on ‘radical-left lunatics’

When Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was gunned down in Utah a year ago, some leftists warned the killing could backfire for them.

Far-left blogs and forums discussed how President Donald Trump would escalate law enforcement “repression” in the weeks following the arrest of allegedly left-wing suspect Tyler Robinson in the Sept. 10, 2025, shooting. White House advisor Stephen Miller promised that month that the government would “destroy” extremist networks “in Charlie’s name,” while Trump declared, “We have radical-left lunatics out there, and we just have to beat the hell out of them.”

The Left’s fears of the assassination becoming a catalyst proved prescient. Federal officials spent the past year changing counterterrorism policy to emphasize leftist ideology, prosecuting alleged attacks or threats, sanctioning foreign groups, and bringing various legal consequences for those celebrating Kirk’s murder. Leaders often paired those actions with comments on how Kirk’s death made political violence a more urgent issue for them to address.

“In order to confront the sickness of politically motivated violence, we have to be honest about where it’s coming from,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO), a key advocate of Trump’s efforts, told the Washington Examiner. “It is overwhelmingly happening on the Left.”

Robinson pleaded not guilty to several charges stemming from last year’s shooting, which killed Kirk at Utah Valley University while he debated students. The Department of Justice described the federal investigation of Kirk’s death as “ongoing” in March.

‘A new law enforcement strategy’

Trump formalized his leftist-focused counterterrorism approach on Sept. 25, 2025, with a presidential national security memo, dubbed “NSPM-7,” addressed to several cabinet members.

The memo directed the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces to prioritize stopping federal crimes related to political violence, “institutional and individual funders” behind such violence, and suspected foreign influence behind terrorism. The FBI has around 200 of the task forces nationwide in partnerships with hundreds of other law enforcement agencies.

NSPM-7 also directed then-Attorney General Pam Bondi to give guidance on investigating several politically motivated offenses and lay out patterns for identifying groups that organize them. Bondi issued a related memo in December that told law enforcement to track violence driven by anti-deportation views, transgenderism, “anti-Americanism,” and other ideas. Attorney General Todd Blanche took Bondi’s place in August after serving as her deputy attorney general.

“Since President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), the Attorney General has directed a coordinated national strategy through Joint Task Force Vanguard, which investigates and prosecutes politically motivated violence and intimidation,” a DOJ spokesperson told the Washington Examiner. “The Department remains committed to pursuing these crimes aggressively while fully respecting First Amendment-protected speech.”

Additionally, the president directed the Treasury Department and IRS to target “financial networks” aiding political violence using the policy tools created after 9/11 to stop material support for Islamic terrorists. CBS News reported in March that the FBI and IRS were forming investigative teams to look into nonprofit groups for alleged terror ties, citing anonymous sources.

Trump’s memo pointed to Kirk’s slaying among other “heinous” actions, showing that America is in a heightened threat environment. The memo added that numerous Kirk critics spoke supportively of violence against figures like him after the shooting.

“A new law enforcement strategy that investigates all participants in these criminal and terroristic conspiracies — including the organized structures, networks, entities, organizations, funding sources, and predicate actions behind them — is required,” the memo declared.

Trump further articulated these shifts in May with a “Counterterrorism Strategy” document that rejected many security experts’ fixation on Islamic and supposed far-right groups. The White House again cited Robinson’s alleged leftist views to give an example of threats that officials have “ignored or underplayed.” The government’s top three terror threat categories will be Muslim extremists, leftists, and “Narcoterrorists and Transnational Gangs,” the strategy document said.

Getting serious about antifa

Trump’s NSPM-7 also highlighted the long-standing trend of leftists calling political opponents “fascist” to justify violence against them.

“For example, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin engraved the bullets used in the murder with so-called ‘anti-fascist’ rhetoric,” the memo said, referencing Utah prosecutors’ allegations.

Twelve days after Kirk’s murder, Trump declared the so-called antifa movement a domestic terrorist organization in an executive order. Federal law gives no system for designating domestic terrorist groups the same as foreign ones, which are subject to special sanctions. However, the executive order served as an agenda-setting item for Trump’s agencies.

“Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law,” the antifa order said.

U.S. attorneys echoed this phrasing in an October indictment against two activists over a violent July 2025 attack on a Texas immigration facility — the first-ever DOJ charges explicitly targeting antifa. Prosecutors later indicted more defendants in the case, reached plea agreements with those who confessed to being in an “antifa cell,” and won guilty verdicts for nine others in March.

The convictions became the first trophy for prosecutors under Trump’s antifa order and created a narrative framework for future cases. An ongoing DOJ prosecution now centers around a suspected antifa-linked conspiracy to harm and obstruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota since January.

‘Charlie Kirk died, and we love it’

The DOJ has won two guilty pleas since last September from defendants who threatened political enemies by rejoicing in Kirk’s death.

George Isbell admitted to mailing a letter from California to conservative commentator Benny Johnson referencing Kirk, Johnson’s personal friend. “Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope!” the letter said. Isbell was sentenced to eleven months behind bars in August.

Anti-ICE protester Bethany Terrill pleaded guilty last week to assaulting and threatening immigration agents in Massachusetts in September 2025. “Charlie Kirk died, and we love it… ” We’re coming for you, gonna kill you,” she shouted.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also warned in September 2025 that the State Department would keep foreigners who joined in such rhetoric out of the country. The department later highlighted six who lost visas over their public statements about the shooting.

Despite critics claiming Trump officials are ignoring right-wing radicals, the DOJ charged two people with making violent threats as revenge for Kirk’s murder. One was sentenced to 10 months in prison in June, while the other, an alleged neo-Nazi, faces up to five years if convicted.

Going global

In October, Trump cited Kirk’s assassination to argue the necessity of government action against left-wing extremism in a White House roundtable on antifa. Guest speaker Andy Ngo urged him to take the fight beyond U.S. shores with the State Department’s ability to designate foreign terrorist organizations.

Trump then turned to his secretary of state at the roundtable and told him to “take care of it.”

Rubio followed up the next month by designating four violent antifa-affiliated groups in Europe as terrorist organizations, criminalizing funds or other material support for them, and barring members from entering the country. Schmitt’s office said it previously met with Rubio’s team to advise on designations of foreign leftists.

The State and Treasury Departments announced more terrorism sanctions in August against Palestine Action over attacks on British defense infrastructure and the transnational group Masar Badil for being a front for Marxist Palestinian terrorists. The August designations also included Autistici Inventati, an Italian collective providing digital tools to antifa and other agitators worldwide. The collective announced Sunday it would shut down due to the economic strain the sanctions created.

Robinson and others illustrate why the State Department must build global partnerships and policy focused on the “cancer” of far-left terrorism, Rubio said at a June summit in Washington, D.C., with dozens of foreign leaders.

“I’m proud to have worked with the Trump Administration over the past year to go after the groups and individuals seeking to attack Americans for their beliefs and sow division within our country,” Schmitt told the Washington Examiner. “Political violence is a threat to our constitutional order, and until we confront it honestly, there can be no unity.”