Denver sues Trump to block armed ICE agents from polling sites

The City of Denver, along with several immigrant rights groups, sued the Trump administration Thursday, seeking to block armed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from polling sites during the upcoming midterm elections.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., leans heavily on 18 U.S.C. 592, an older federal law which the plaintiffs argue prevents federal officials from ordering, keeping or controlling “troops or armed men” at polling places unless they are needed to repel “armed enemies of the United States.”

The plaintiffs state that ICE officers’ presence could intimidate and deter voters, interfering with local officials’ ability to administer elections.

“The specter of armed officers at polling places threatens the freedom of this upcoming election,” according to the complaint. “It places voters in fear that they will be confronted by armed federal immigration enforcement officers if they choose to cast a ballot.”

“The right to vote, and to do so without fear of intimidation, is fundamental to our democracy and to being an American,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a statement provided by Democracy Forward, a national legal organization working with the plaintiffs. “Stationing ICE agents near polling places is only meant to scare people and suppress votes. We’ll fight tooth and nail to prevent it.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, speaking to reporters during a Manhattan news event on Sept. 1, said that while ICE agents would not be at polling sites to check voter identification, he did suggest that agents could enter polling places under special circumstances.

“The only reason why we would be at polling places is if there is a threat to that polling place or we’re serving a warrant on someone that we have been actively tracking down. . . . ICE’S job is immigration, customs enforcement,” Mullin told reporters. “That’s their job … if we’re serving a warrant, we will be where we need to be.”

The plaintiffs assert that with that statement, “Mullin confirmed and clarified the administration’s policy of authorizing armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to go to polling places — not to repel armed enemies of the United States, but to conduct civil immigration and customs enforcement operations, including serving warrants and detaining individuals suspected of being unlawfully present in the United States.”

Mullin, along with the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and David Venturella, in his official capacity as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been named as defendants.

The lawsuit follows an ongoing attempt by President Donald Trump to curtail mail-in ballots.

A federal judge on Sept. 4 extended the prohibition against the U.S. Postal Service implementing Trump’s executive order seeking to limit mail voting during the midterms, putting another major obstacle in the way of the administration as the first states begin sending out mail ballots.

The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani in Boston to issue a preliminary injunction replaces a temporary order she had granted blocking the Postal Service’s plan until Sept. 10.

The Trump administration already appealed Talwani’s restraining order, and it will likely appeal the latest order as well.

The administration is running out of time to make big changes in voting procedures. North Carolina began sending out its first mail ballots Friday and more states will swiftly follow.

“We are glad that this Court has stopped the Postal Service from impacting who can receive a ballot in the 2026 election,” Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold said in a statement. “The Postal Service must stick to its job of delivering the mail, rather than trying to decide who gets to vote. We will continue to fight Trump to stop his unlawful attempts to suppress the vote and disenfranchise voters.”

FILE PHOTO: Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López speaks during a news conference on the first day 2023 Municipal General Election ballots were mailed to residents on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Denver Elections Division building in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López told The Denver Gazette he’s not surprised by any of the recent court challenges and that the lawsuit just “underscores what’s already illegal.”

“To be quite honest, it’s been a slow pitch softball that we’ve been watching, and we’re ready to send over the bleachers,” López said. “It is already illegal for any federal agents, or armed agents, to interfere with any election or to intimidate voters from participating in an election.”

López said every executive order, every attempt to interfere with elections, is intended to cast doubt on American democracy.

“All these things that they’re trying to do are, simply, to erode faith in American democracy,” he said. “It’s an attack on democracy itself, and it is designed to discourage voters from participating in this election.”

The suit explains that the policy violates, among other laws, a federal law that has prohibited anyone from sending armed federal personnel to polling places for more than 150 years and that the presence of armed officers is intimidating and threatening.

The clock is ticking, and López encourages voters to vote early and to drop ballots off at drop boxes to avoid any potential “drama.”

“A lot of us election administrators and election officials around the country are not shocked by any of this, and we know that because we know the history of voting rights in this country, and we know what it took for us to get to this point and we’re not going to go backward,” López added, saying that election officials around the country are prepared to defend the matter “with the same fervor that folks did in World War II and in the civil rights movement.”

The lawsuit case number is 26-CV-03157. The Associated Press contributed to this story.