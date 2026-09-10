Should we always blame voters for low civic participation in elections? | GUEST COLUMN

This year, like every election cycle, we hear the same complaints — enough citizens don’t vote. Voter turnout is too low. People are disengaged. Citizens are shirking their civic responsibility. If only voters cared more, democracy would work better.

Fair enough. But perhaps it is time to ask another question: What about the candidate’s responsibility? A national Pew survey found 39% of registered infrequent voters said a major reason they don’t vote more often is they aren’t sufficiently informed about where candidates stand on the issues to make an informed decision.

Voting is not supposed to be a guessing game. Before casting a ballot, voters deserve to know where candidates stand on the issues that matter to them. One of the most common ways nonprofits, newspapers, advocacy groups and civic organizations provide needed information is from responses to candidate surveys.

Colorado Voters for Animals sends surveys asking candidates where they stand on a small number of issues that may be the subject of future legislation. We aren’t asking them to sign a pledge or to promise how they will vote on something that hasn’t even been written. “Undecided” is a perfectly acceptable answer. Silence is not.

Voters tell us they would rather have a candidate answer “no” than say nothing at all. The purpose of our survey is simple: give every candidate the same questions and give every voter an opportunity to compare the candidate’s answers.

Yet repeatedly less than 20% of candidates we reach out to respond. This despite repeated requests, sometimes as many as five. No answers. No explanation. While voters are often criticized for their low level of participation, a candidate’s failure to participate has its own problems.

And our experience is not unique. For example, Ballotpedia reported only 19.2% of candidates responded to its 2024 election coverage survey. And ironically, only 20% of candidates responded to Vote Smart’s “Political Courage” survey. If democracy demands informed, engaged voters, then answering voters’ questions seems like a reasonable place to start.

To be fair, candidates have legitimate demands on their time. Campaigning is exhausting; attending forums, knocking on doors and raising money. Candidates running unopposed or in overwhelmingly safe districts may feel less pressure to respond. But shouldn’t voters from those districts have just as much right to know what their representatives think?

Participation is a two-way street. Candidates also have a civic responsibility to the people whose votes they are asking for what they believe. When candidates decline to answer reasonable questions, voters are left to fill in the blanks. Does the candidate disagree with them? Is the candidate afraid of taking a position? Perhaps the candidate believes the issue isn’t important enough? Or do they simply assume voters will support them based on party affiliation or campaign slogans?

Silence answers none of those questions, but it can create an answer of its own. A 2022 study among 4,383 participants published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology reported those who declined to respond were often perceived as deceptive and untrustworthy. In some cases, refusing to take a side damaged trust more than openly opposing the position. An honest answer shows more integrity than no answer at all.

As voters, we don’t expect candidates to agree with us on every issue. Disagreements can be informative, but silence cannot. We should encourage everyone to study the issues and to vote. We should teach civic responsibility, make reliable election information easier to find and remind citizens that democracy depends upon citizen participation.

But we cannot place the entire burden on voters. Candidates who want an informed electorate should help create one. Our request to candidates is simple: answer the questions. Explain your position. Say “yes.” Say “no.” Say you’re undecided. But just say something.

Before we complain about voter apathy, perhaps we should ask whether some of what we are seeing is apathy from the other side of the ballot.

Roland Halpern is executive director of Colorado Voters for Animals, a nonpartisan volunteer organization that advocates for sensible animal welfare and protection laws.