Fix Colorado without shortchanging taxpayers | GUEST COLUMN

If we truly want to fix Colorado, we must respect taxpayers, demand accountability and prioritize classroom results.

Proposition NN fails the test.

The far left put forth this measure, presenting it as the only way to fund public schools. Colorado voters should look past the title and see what Prop NN really does.

The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights says money collected above the state’s spending cap goes back to the taxpayers. Proposition NN asks voters to increase the spending limitation and lets the state keep all the money above the spending cap, money that would otherwise go back to Colorado families.

The legislature’s nonpartisan staff estimated Proposition NN would eliminate your $329.9 million TABOR refunds in 2026-27 and another $521 million the next year. That is more than $850 million in just two years that would not be returned to taxpayers.

The long-term effect will be even bigger. The measure would let the state keep money above the current cap, up to a new limit at about $4.6 billion in the first year and $4.8 billion in the second.

Yes, that’s “billion!” And by year 10, it could be as high as $7.6 billion annually in additional spending.

Colorado is one of the most unaffordable states in the nation. Families in Colorado pay higher prices for housing, groceries, utilities, insurance and transportation. And if the far-left legislators have their way, you won’t see a TABOR refund for years, maybe never again.

Fixing Colorado should mean making life more affordable, not letting the government keep more of the money families earn.

Voters should also ask the question: how much of this money will actually reach K-12 classrooms?

For 2026-27, the sponsors of Prop NN channeled a whopping $241.5 million to go to 178 school districts. Meanwhile, about $241.5 million would go to broadly defined programs that support children in a fund originally titled the “excess state reserves account.”

After 2035-36, the measure becomes even less accountable. Beginning the following year, after certain required expenditures are made, the remaining revenue may be spent as the legislature determines. Voters are being asked to give up potentially billions in future refunds without a lasting promise the money will stay focused on today’s goals.

Voters deserve transparency, not continual gaslighting. It’s clear, Prop NN is not a proposal to place every retained dollar into classrooms, raise teacher pay or improve student achievement. It’s not “for the kids” but rather for out-of-control, tax-and-spend far-left legislators to fund more pet projects.

There is a better way to fix Colorado.

The legislature should make education a real budget priority by sending more existing funds to teachers and students, cutting waste, reviewing ineffective programs and reducing administrative costs. We should also expand school choice, strengthen career and technical education, give local districts more flexibility and demand measurable academic results.

Colorado’s students deserve excellent schools. Teachers deserve real support. Taxpayers deserve honesty, affordability and accountability.

Fixing Colorado begins with setting priorities and getting results, rather than asking families to endure hardships and relinquish their hard-earned money to a state government that squanders resources.

Get out and vote and help fix Colorado.

Lisa Frizell represents District 2 in the Colorado Senate.