What makes a ‘real American’ after all? | Miller Hudson

I presume in each generation of a family there’s a member who assumes the role of heredity tracker. In mine it’s been my father, also Miller, followed by my twin brother, Richard. We still possess copies of correspondence returned to my father’s teenage inquiries mailed to vicars of Anglican churches across England seeking birth, death and marriage records. Their somewhat bemused replies indicated significant effort to assist his search. He successfully traced Hudsons back into the early 1500s. While he was in search of evidence the family’s roots were planted in the landed gentry, the most interesting find was the fact Henry Hudson, of North American exploration fame, was likely a distant uncle.

The first Hudson to actually arrive in what would become the United States was another Richard, something of a scoundrel it appears. An English military officer who was court martialed in 1620 for bigamy was offered the choice of prison or accepting a transfer to the American colonies. Rather than taking one of his two families with him to Jamestown, Virginia, he abandoned both to launch a third family line of which I am a descendant. With the aid of modern databases, my brother discovered a surprising court document assigning guardianship of Richard’s American children to a “freed Negro man” and neighbor for their care — forcing us to presume his roguish behavior followed him to Virginia.

Frankly, I’ve never had much interest in family genealogy. I’m sure there exist patterns of speech and personality, even thought, passed from one generation to the next, but I imagine their power dwindles rapidly. In his research, my brother also looked at our maternal lineage. Our grandfather Byron Howard was born in Winnipeg in 1881, where his father was a sales representative for farm implements manufactured by a corporate predecessor of International Harvester. The industrial revolution was rapidly dispatching Americans to the four corners of the world. Since my mother was qualified as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), we traced her connection to Nathan Howard, who enjoys a Wikipedia entry placing him in Massachusetts where he joined the state’s colonial militia. Family lore alleges Nathan completed Paul Revere’s ride from Lexington to Concord when Revere was too drunk to mount his horse.

The Hudson children moved to farm on the eastern shore of Maryland, where they were Tories during our Revolution. I recall a trip we took to 18th-century cemeteries in the 1950s during my father’s first assignment with the Atomic Energy Commission in Washington, D.C. We indeed found Hudson tombstones dating back into the early 1700s. Having sided with the king, their properties were confiscated. They sold their enslaved workers, who were their personal property, and migrated to Kentucky. They would place another bad bet and fight for the Confederacy during the Civil War. In contrast, my maternal grandfather Byron’s uncle was Union Commander Oliver Otis Howard, a theology school graduate known as “God’s General.” A confidante of Ulysses Grant, he was appointed to found the Freedmen’s Bureau. The nation’s flagship Black college (HBCU) known today as Howard University carries his name.

Naturally, Hudsons were on the move again, they fled Kentucky to Oklahoma and New Mexico. My great-great grandfather Samuel became a wagon master on the Santa Fe Trail. Although only possessing a fifth-grade education, he spoke fluent Spanish and a half-dozen Indian dialects. His wagon trains were never attacked. His son, my father’s grandfather Mahlon, explained at 6 feet 8 inches and 280 pounds, there was never any quarrel about who was in charge. During 30 years, Samuel fathered 22 children, leaving his wives pregnant as he departed for Missouri in the spring and welcoming their new child upon his arrival in Santa Fe in the fall. The first Mrs. Hudson expired after 14 successful confinements to be followed by the second “missus” and her eight children.

I wear three dog tags each impressed with the name Miller Hudson, my grandfather’s, who was gassed in the trenches of World War I, my dad’s, who served on a minesweeper out of Saipan during World War II, and my own from a tour of duty in the Vietnam conflict. Together they attest to how Hudson men spent a portion of their youth during the 20th century. I have recounted this family history in light of the bizarre claims of “heritage citizenship” emerging from the Trump White House

I will place my American heritage pedigree up against any of those advocating a double standard for citizenship. It feels like heritage citizenship favors white, European ancestry. There is little complaint about a president whose mother was born in Scotland and whose father was a first-generation German American and has married a Slovenian with a shaky command of English. Since their offspring, Barron Trump, was born before Melania became a naturalized citizen, shouldn’t he be shipped off to Slovenia?

Let’s consider Denver Democrats selection of Melat Kiros as their candidate for Congress. Born in Tigray province a few months before her parents escaped a civil war in Ethiopia, she became a naturalized citizen, attended law school and is every bit as equal as any other candidate, irrespective of heritage. This is the founding principle undergirding American citizenship. Kiros may join Squad members Pramila Jayapal, born in India, and Ilhan Omar from Somalia. Donald Trump dislikes each of them. Yet, what a terrific American story. Three women arriving in America as minors and achieving election to Congress by a majority of their admiring neighbors. Only here is this even possible as Barack Obama observed regarding his own presidential victory in 2008.

At the dedication of his presidential library, Obama noted, “In forming our union, the founders fell terribly short of the Declaration’s promise… but in drafting a Constitution and a Bil of Rights, they did have the foresight, the genius to provide a framework that allows each generation to make our union more perfect.” Ezra Klein responded to Obama’s remarks by observing, “Part of Obama’s genius has been his ability to present those who sought and seek to make America, to force it into alignment with its ideals, as the true inheritors of the American tradition.” Samuel Hudson lived in an America where simply being big and strong could lead to riches. He became a wealthy man. His grandson, my grandfather Miller, married an Irish girl as did my maternal grandfather. Both English boys were shunned by parts of their own family for marrying “Irish trash” — Alph Folley and Callista Coffey. Prejudice can be found everywhere.

The New York Times editorial writer Tom Edsall claims, “The damage President Trump has inflicted on the United States… is hard to grasp.” Yet our president claimed in his speech on the national mall last week, “As you know very well, a short time ago we were a dead country… nobody’s laughing at us anymore. Two years ago, they were laughing. Now, we’re the most respected anywhere.” That is not simply a lie, it’s delusional. This from a man complicit in the firing of career female and black military officers. A man who denies climate change and sees Commies under his bed. Every year my kids were in high school, we would host an exchange student. They’ve remained in touch and they see clearly what is happening here. Yes, they are laughing, but in fear and horror.

Fortunately, the hospitality of American crowds attending World Cup matches is sending many visitors home with warm feelings for our people. Our nation’s 250th birthday party was nearly spoiled by moral midgets who believe they are better than most other Americans. They aren’t. Sadly, they aren’t even equal.

Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.