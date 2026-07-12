7 years in, Colorado Springs Democratic socialists say they’re making inroads

If further proof is needed that the political arena in Colorado Springs isn’t like matchups in Denver, the Democratic Socialists of America is a case in point, say some people involved with the local chapter of the nationwide organization.

It’s admittedly been difficult for the Colorado Springs branch of the DSA to organize in the conservative-leaning El Paso County in the successful way that deep-blue Denver has, according to Chauncy Johnson, a democratic socialist who has lost two recent bids for public office.

Despite turbulence, local leaders say the chapter is growing and marching toward reaching its goals.

As an intermittent card-carrying DSA member for three years, Johnson said he received assistance from the all-volunteer organization in the form of door knocking and other campaigning efforts that he found to be helpful.

“It’s a lot easier to do things in Denver than in Colorado Springs. Organizing-wise and with the infrastructure, I don’t think we’re at the point yet as Denver is electorally,” Johnson said. “We’re seeing it happen slowly, but it takes time, and it’s exciting to see what’s being done in Denver.”

A 53% majority of Colorado’s 1st Congressional District voters backed Democratic socialist Melat Kiros, a political newcomer who unseated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in the June 30 Democratic primary.

“They did huge coalition-building to make that happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson was one of four candidates vying for a Colorado Springs City Council District 4 seat in April 2025. The winner was Kimberly Gold, who was backed by the Colorado Forward Party, which espouses “principles and values” over specific policies.

And in the only competitive Democratic legislative primary in El Paso County last month, Johnson was defeated for a seat in Colorado House District 17 against incumbent Rep. Regina English.

The Colorado Springs DSA also endorsed candidate Maryah Lauer in last year’s municipal election for District 3, and while she lost to Brandy Williams, the margin of defeat was only about 3%.

“We’re making strides in races,” Johnson said, adding that he doesn’t think major victory for Democratic socialists at the ballot is far off in Colorado Springs.

“You’re seeing a huge shift of what people want,” he said. “We may not always agree on everything, but we want something to change, so we can have a better life today than we did yesterday.”

The local DSA affiliate, which encompasses El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties and also has a Pueblo contingency, is nearing 400 members, said Grace, an organization representative in the Colorado Springs office. She wouldn’t provide her last name, as she said that is what most DSA members do nationwide.

On July 4, the national group announced that it has surpassed 120,000 members — making it the largest socialist organization in United States history, they say.

Increasing the Colorado Springs ranks of members, who are referred to as comrades, is tracking in step with the rate of national growth, according to Grace.

The local 501(c)(4) organization provides meetings and trainings on such issues as immigrants’ rights, Palestine solidarity, outreach to nonunion workplaces, organizing social movements, outdoor recreation through a socialist lens and other topics.

Members also produce events, such as this year’s May Day in Acacia Park, which featured free food, speakers and presentations on workers’ rights.

And they set up tables at other events, such as Pride celebrations, to promote their organization.

The organization recently has been assisting members affected by the Aspen Acres fire.

More than a handful of people who asked not to be named but said they are familiar with the Colorado Springs DSA said they believe the entity, which formed in 2019 as an “organizing committee” with five founding members and became a chapter in 2021, isn’t as cohesive as it could be.

They mentioned recent internal turmoil between some members, which is common among many organizations, one person noted. But nonetheless the situation has created friction that’s led some to distance themselves.

Grace would not answer specific questions about what’s happening with the Colorado Springs office.

“Something we’d like to focus on is this fact that people want to divide us into sides of right and left. In reality, we all have so much more in common with each other than we do with the corporations or billionaires that buy off our representatives,” she said.

“We work hard to get that message out. We’re all struggling to pay rent and buy groceries, and want to have our kids have good quality education and live happy lives where they’re not continuing to suffer under the system we continue to live under.”

All members are expected to vote collectively on decisions and contribute to funding the organization through dues and donations, Grace said. She said she did not know voter turnout of the membership on chapter resolutions or the organization’s annual operating budget.

A 14-member steering committee elected by voting members leads the chapter and performs behind-the-scenes roles such as administration.

The model enables members to “determine what would be best for the majority instead of the few,” Grace said.

Members are proud of the diversity of thought represented in the membership, Grace said, but adds that they always return to the political activist group’s unifying messages.

“There are a lot of variations of beliefs within our membership. That’s something really valuable and important and that we don’t see represented in the way our politics are currently set up,” she said.

“Regardless of where you identify yourself on the political spectrum, we all deserve dignity, food to eat, clean water and quality education. If we can band together to work toward these goals, we see that power of people coming together. That shared goal and work gives us freedom and is what liberates us.”

The movement is not just gaining momentum but also electoral representation. In 2017, 35 DSA members held local or state offices nationwide. This year, the DSA estimates there will be more than 250 elected public officials nationwide.

“The word ‘socialism’ in general people have a lot of bad associations with,” Grace said. “But when we look at our reality and see community members unhoused and the quality of our education, we can see the systems we have now are failing.”

At the June membership meeting, Colorado Springs DSA members voted to fight a data center that’s been proposed to open on the city’s west side.

“Working-class members agree this is something that is not good for them, and City Council bows to the needs of corporate interests and is not listening to what their constituents want,” Grace said.

Her organization is calling for a moratorium on data centers and for City Council to stand in opposition, she said, pointing to a “Stop Cop City” campaign that DSA was involved with in 2023. Voters rejected a ballot measure for the city to partially fund a new police academy.

“We successfully stopped a new police training center, even though we were outfunded 100 to 1,” she said. “These are things that impact material conditions — housing, schooling, the quality of our public roads — and through working-class power we are able to fight and win.

“We’re hoping to repeat that with a coalition of community members that are socialists, that live in that area (of the proposed data center), and anyone impacted who wants to stand up and say, ‘This is not what the people want.’”

Free Medicaid for all, free college, lower housing costs and more taxes for wealthy residents are among other focuses.

According to the DSA platform, the organization’s national strategy is to dismantle the existing government structure and replace it with reforms that include ending military support and economic aid to Israel, give noncitizens full voting rights, enact a 32-hour workweek, expand union rights, create statehood for the District of Columbia, disband the Electoral College, and make major changes to Congress and the Supreme Court.

All toward this end: “Our goal is communism,” the DSA’s top leader David Jenkins said on social media in June.

Grace said local interest evidenced by the chapter’s membership growth is encouraging. “It goes toward our beliefs that we have a lot we agree on, since we live under these conditions where all of us are suffering.”