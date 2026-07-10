Trump wrote instructions for massive bombing campaign if he’s assassinated by Iran

President Donald Trump said he “left instructions” for a massive bombing campaign against Iran in the event he’s assassinated by the Islamic regime.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” he told the New York Post on Friday. “The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”

This week, Israel reportedly shared intelligence with the United States that Trump was the target of a new Iranian assassination plot. When asked about the development, Trump said there was no fresh plan to kill him.

“No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no,” the president said in the interview. “I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know,” before adding, “I hope you’ll miss me.”

Trump’s remarks come days after he announced that the ceasefire with Iran was “over” because of the country’s attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military has been targeting Iranian ships over the past week.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said the ceasefire is still off even though the U.S. has agreed to continue technical talks with Iranian officials.

Trump has long been the target of Iran ever since he ordered the 2020 airstrike that killed Iranian military officer Qassem Soleimani. Earlier this year, Trump authorized joint U.S.-Israel airstrikes that killed multiple Iranian officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader.

At Khamenei’s multiday mass funeral over the past week, supporters of the Iranian regime openly called for Trump’s assassination with large banners that read, “WE WILL KILL TRUMP.”