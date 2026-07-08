Mark Carney says Trump has ‘won the argument’ on NATO defense spending

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that President Donald Trump has “won the argument” on NATO defense spending, successfully pushing members to spend more on defense.

Carney, one of Trump’s most articulate critics, conceded on Wednesday that he had been successful in revamping NATO members’ stance on defense spending. Speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Carney praised Trump for his efforts to increase the alliance’s defense spending.

“It’s not just [that Trump] is winning the argument — he has won the argument,” he said. “Countries recognize that they need to take more responsibility, to see the direct threats.”

“The president is looking for a shift of the burden within NATO. That’s appropriate,” Carney added. “That is happening. It is gaining momentum.”

Canada, which has long relied on its southern neighbor for defense support, significantly increased its defense spending as part of the president’s wider NATO pressure effort. On March 26, Carney said that Canada made its 2% GDP defense spending target for the first time since the Cold War. The country also signed on to NATO’s 2025 Hague pledge to reach 5% GDP spending by 2035.

Trump has repeatedly complained about members’ failure to reach the NATO defense spending threshold, going so far as to threaten to withdraw from the alliance altogether. The president’s ability to push through increased defense spending has won him some plaudits from defense hawks, overriding concerns resulting from tensions over Greenland and the war with Iran.