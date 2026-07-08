DOJ announces ‘inmate tablets’ despite California prison pornography scandal

The Justice Department’s Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday that it is rolling out a new inmate tablet program designed to expand communication, education, and rehabilitative services across federal prisons, despite growing scrutiny over similar technology used in California’s prison system.

The Bureau of Prisons awarded a new contract for secure inmate tablets that will provide messaging and video communication with approved contacts, as well as educational courses, job-readiness training, faith-based resources, health information, and other rehabilitative programming.

“These devices will empower inmates with improved communication channels, including secure messaging and video services, helping them maintain healthy relationships with loved ones, an essential factor proven to reduce recidivism,” the Bureau of Prisons wrote.

“Our first priority is the safety of our staff and the security of our institutions,” Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III said. “This contract modernizes outdated operations, reduces administrative burdens, and allows staff to focus on the critical work of maintaining safe facilities while expanding opportunities for rehabilitation and successful reentry.”

In addition to expanding programming, the tablets will digitize many routine prison operations, including commissary orders, inmate request forms, and program registrations, replacing paper-based systems with secure digital workflows. The bureau said the rollout will occur in phases with strict security protocols and oversight.

The announcement comes as lawmakers investigate California’s state-issued prison tablet program following allegations that inmates exploited the devices to commit new crimes.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform recently opened an investigation into California’s administration of federal funds after reporting from City Journal said prisoners used state-issued tablets to access pornography and sexually exploit women and minors.

“Recent reporting indicates that California’s prison inmates are exploiting these state-issued tablets to access and distribute pornographic content,” committee lawmakers wrote in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). “Even worse, reports indicate that some inmates have used these tablets to sexually exploit women and minors from their prison cells.”

The committee said the allegations raise questions about whether federal grant money intended to reduce crime and rehabilitate offenders is instead facilitating additional criminal conduct.

The concerns follow several federal prosecutions tied to California’s prison tablet program. Last year, federal prosecutors alleged Nathaniel Diaz was using the technology for sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted receipt of child sexual abuse material while incarcerated. Diaz is currently awaiting trial.

California officials have attempted to tighten restrictions on inmate tablets, including banning sexually explicit text messages, images, and sexual conduct during video calls. However, inmates interviewed by City Journal said prisoners were still able to circumvent the restrictions.

At least 48 prison systems across the nation have implemented inmate tablet systems, according to a 2024 report from the Prison Policy Initiative.

The Prisons Bureau did not respond to questions regarding the name of the company awarded the contract, details on the specific security features, and planned oversight measures.