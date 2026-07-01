Trump made over $1 billion from crypto businesses in 2025, filing shows

President Donald Trump raked in over $1 billion from his cryptocurrency dealings in 2025, according to a recent Office of Government Ethics filing.

The 937-page filing shows his employment assets and income, including the hundreds of millions of dollars he made from World Liberty Financial and from so-called Celebration Coins. Trump and his family have been intertwined in the cryptocurrency world since founding World Liberty Financial in 2024, with the venture bringing in a massive cash windfall for the president over the past year.

Trump made over $500 million from his World Liberty Financial dealings and token sales and $65 million in equity sales from the venture’s holding company, according to the filing. He also made over $635 million in royalties from “Celebration Coins,” which several reports have identified as coming from the president’s meme coin venture, CIC Digital LLC.

Trump has his own meme coin, called $TRUMP, and first lady Melania Trump also has her own meme coin, $MELANIA, which launched just as Trump’s second presidency began.

While bringing in cash from his cryptocurrency ventures, the president has maintained a very crypto-friendly administration, signing the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, or the GENIUS Act, into law. The GENIUS Act was created as a groundbreaking law to help bring cryptocurrency into the financial mainstream.

Trump also signed an executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile in March 2025, pledging to “make America the Bitcoin superpower of the world and crypto capital of the planet.”