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Colorado partners with tech organization to simplify tax filing process

By 07/10/2026 | updated 52 minutes ago
FILE — A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Colorado is partnering with the tech nonprofit Code For America to make its free tax-filing program for low-income residents more accessible, Gov. Jared Polis announced this week.

According to Polis, the partnership will make the SimpleFile tool, which helps taxpayers determine if they’re eligible for any state tax credits, more easily available to Coloradans who qualify for the Child or Family Affordability Tax Credits for the 2025 fiscal year.

SimpleFile is a pared-down version of a traditional tax return for individuals who do not usually file taxes because they have little or no income. The form does not require a W-2 or other income documents and can be completed on a cellphone or computer in 15 minutes or less.

SimpleFile is available to Coloradans filing for Tax Year 2025 through Oct. 15, who have at least one dependent under 17 and earned less than $15,000 or $26,000 for married couples filing jointly.

“Filing taxes shouldn’t be hard,” said Polis. Colorado is making it easier for eligible families to claim tax credits they qualify for, putting more money back into people’s pockets to help pay for groceries, child care, housing, and other everyday expenses. By partnering with Code for America, we are reducing barriers, simplifying the process and helping more Coloradans access important refunds.”

Learn more about SimpleFile and find out if you qualify here.

In 2024, the state legislature passed House Bill 1288, creating a pilot program to help taxpayers identify and claim unclaimed tax credits.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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