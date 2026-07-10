Gov. Polis outlines vision for Colorado’s higher ed, workforce development

Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the Colorado Commission for Higher Education on Friday about his vision for the future of the state’s higher education and workforce training programs, telling the commission that the state needs to do a better job of helping students gain the skills and knowledge they need for successful careers.

“Colorado is expanding education and training options that lead to good-paying jobs,” Polis said. “Colleges, universities, schools, and workforce training programs such as apprenticeships must work together to create clear, affordable, and real paths to opportunity. By making higher education more flexible and innovative, we can help more people succeed, strengthen our workforce, and make Colorado an even more amazing place.”

Polis served on the state’s Board of Education from 2001 to 2007, including a term as the board’s chairman. Throughout his two terms as governor, he has focused on improving the state’s higher education and workforce preparedness programs, including passing an executive order last year directing state agencies to develop a plan to improve the state’s postsecondary talent development system.

A report on the agencies’ findings was issued the following December, leading to legislation establishing an advisory committee to develop a transition plan to integrate the state’s workforce development programs into the Department of Education.

“With the passage of this bill, we’re one step closer to creating a one-stop-shop for Colorado’s job seekers and learners,” said sponsor Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon. “Our bipartisan bill would unify and reimagine career-focused pathways to meet Colorado’s ever-changing business, workforce and education needs. From the classroom to the workforce, Colorado is focused on fostering strong, affordable pathways and partnerships that make it easier for Coloradans to secure the career of their dreams.”