Aurora police traffic enforcement campaign reduces crashes by 86%, officials say

An Aurora Police Department enforcement campaign resulted in an 86% reduction in crashes at a problematic intersection.

A study done by the APD traffic department, which analyzed two years of crash data, showed that the intersection of I-225 and South Parker Road has the highest number of crashes in the city, with 14 reported between April 5 and May 15 of this year, according to a news release from the department Thursday.

APD officers conducted a traffic enforcement and education campaign on June 3 and June 15 to try to bring the number of crashes down.

Officials put up signs encouraging safe driving and enforced traffic control device violations, speeding and careless driving behavior, which the department cited as the three main causes of crashes at the intersection.

Between May 15 and June 26, there were two crashes, an 86% drop from the initial six-week period.

During the two enforcement days, Motorcycle Enforcement Team members issued 126 citations, of which 102 were for speeding or traffic control device violations.

“These efforts are about more than writing tickets; they’re about changing driver behavior, preventing crashes and keeping the community safe,” Commander Scott Pendleton said in the release. “Given the results we’ve seen and the positive feedback we’ve received from residents, this work will continue.”