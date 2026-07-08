Aspen Acres fire damaged drinking water systems in Beulah area

The Aspen Acres fire damaged drinking water systems in the Beulah area and likely private wells, health officials said.

Residents served by the Pine Drive Water District, Signal Mountain Ranch Property Owner Water Company and those with private wells should use bottled water until they know their water systems are safe, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced.

As the fire burned over private wells, it may have heated up the plastic components, such as pipes and fittings, and those can continue to release chemicals into the water that make it unsafe to drink, said Ron Falco, safe drinking water program manager for the state.

If wellheads burned, ash and debris may have fallen into the water as well, he said.

Residents should inspect their wells for damage and seek help from a professional contractor if necessary, he said.

“We recommend that they work with a contractor to get that damage repaired. Flush and test the water,” he said.

The state is also in touch with the staff of the Pine Drive Water District and the Signal Mountain Property Owner Water Company on repairs.

While those repairs are ongoing, residents who rely on those water systems should use bottled water for drinking, preparing food, washing dishes, brushing teeth, making baby formula and making ice, the state health department said.

Residents can use tap water for showering or laundry.

Boiling the water will not make it safe for consumption because of the chemicals in the water, Falco explained. It could make some chemicals more concentrated, the state’s release said.

The fire has also damaged the water treatment system for the San Isabel Scout Ranch, but it is not currently in use, he said.

Anyone with specific health concerns should contact their health care provider, the state advised.