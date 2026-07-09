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Rock Creek fire 50% contained on Cheyenne Mountain as dry conditions improve

By 07/09/2026 | updated 20 hours ago
An overview of the Rock Creek fire as of Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department)

Favorable conditions aided firefighters in reaching 50% containment of the Rock Creek fire on Thursday after it began burning on Cheyenne Mountain Tuesday evening.

Crews made “significant progress” in their efforts due to cooler temperatures and rainfall, according to a social media post by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Drones will be used in the coming evenings to check for hot spots, while crews on the ground “ensure the safety of the surrounding community.”

There were no plans for air support on Thursday, said a Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson, who added that lightning remained a threat to the area.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation warning within a 1.5-mile radius of Rock Creek Canyon Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and lifted it 12 hours later. The 1.5-acre fire began a few thousand feet north of the end of the road, which is home to several residences and the May Natural History Museum.

Pre-evac area near Cheyenne Mountain.
A pre-evacuation warning was issued for a 1.5-mile radius of Rock Creek Canyon Road due to a fire on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

No homes have been lost to the fire, and it has not forced any road closures.

On Wednesday night, drone operators ensured the fire was “well contained” and the authorities said residents may notice hot spots.

Earlier in the day, some firefighters were accompanied by a pet goat, Goldie, who nudged them as they hiked to the fire, CSFD posted on social media. She safely made it home alongside returning firefighters.

The 25 firefighters battling the Rock Creek fire are from the CSFD, El Paso County Wildland Team, Fort Carson Fire, Lucky Peak Rappel Crew, Southern Colorado Interagency Wildland Fire Team, Southwestern Highway 115 Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service.

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