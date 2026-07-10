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Aspen Acres fire destroys 850 structures

By 07/10/2026 | updated 3 hours ago
Fire rises in the background of a structure as the Aspen Acres Fire continues to burn near Colorado City on Friday, July 3, 2026. (The Gazette, Michael G. Seamans)

The Aspen Acres fire has destroyed about 850 structures as it burned into its 12th day Friday.

Alaska Complex Incident Management Team 1 Section Chief Brad Washa announced the new estimate of destroyed structures during his Friday morning update.

Despite the high number of structures lost, he noted firefighters did their best.

“There were a lot of good saves,” he said.

The 97,083-acre fire is now 28% contained on its eastern and southeastern boundary near Colorado City, a significant jump from recent days, the team’s report said. It was 20% contained Thursday night.

About 1,900 people are assigned to the fire, a number that’s been steadily rising since the fire started.

The conditions have improved in the Wetmore and Greenwood areas on the northwest portion of the fire and while those communities remain evacuated, that will be reassessed, the team said.

Crews are continuing to protect structures in Colorado City and Rye, the team said.

On the west side, substantial progress was made in constructing dozer line in the Mingus Ranch area along Colorado 165.

Despite recent rainstorms, challenging days are ahead, the team said in a written update.

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Mary Shinn

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