Treasury releases five-step guidance for employers to make contributions to Trump Accounts

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent published new guidance Tuesday outlining the specific steps employers must take to contribute to employee Trump Accounts.

The accounts, one of the most popular provisions included in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, are tax-deferred investment vehicles designed specifically for children. Parents, family members, and others can contribute directly to the funds. The law allows employers to contribute to employee funds either on a pre-tax basis or on top of an employee’s gross pay.

“Trump Accounts are giving American families a new way to build wealth from day one,” Bessent wrote in a statement. “Today, Treasury is publishing guidance that will help families grow Trump Accounts by allowing employers to contribute up to $2,500 tax-free each year for employees’ dependents and giving employees the option to contribute pre-tax dollars directly to those accounts.”

According to the Treasury, 50 companies so far have committed to contributing to Trump Accounts. The Trump administration’s new guidance states that employers must take the following five steps to be eligible for program contributions:

Maintain a separate written plan document

Follow certification procedures that permit employers to rely on employees’ self-certification of the Trump Account beneficiary’s age and dependent status, but require validation that the account into which the contribution will be made is a Trump Account

Provide notices to employees

Provide annual statements to employees

Provide reporting to the Trump Account trustee

A senior Treasury Department official told the Washington Examiner that, so far, more than 7 million Trump Accounts have been claimed by parents. More than $1.5 billion has been invested into those accounts, including both personal and pilot contributions.